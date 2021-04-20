Here's your first look at the Harry Potter New York store opening in June

The magic of Harry Potter is coming to New York on June 3 with the opening of its flagship store near the Flatiron Building at 935 Broadway.

"It's been a really tough period in people's lives and by opening the Harry Potter store in the heart of New York City, we're looking forward to bringing some magic back into people's lives," Karl Durrant, VP and General Manager of Warner Bros. Retail Destinations tells EW exclusively.

Wizarding World Credit: Warner Bros. Harry Potter New York

The three floor, 21,000 sq. ft building will house the largest collection of Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts products under one roof. Inside, fans will find 15 different theme areas with magical elements — many of which aren't available at any other location — including an interactive wand table where you can take your wand on a test run.

"We at Warner Bros. are in a very uniquely privileged position to work directly with the filmmakers," Durrant reveals, though he wouldn't specify who they worked with. "Thanks to this collaboration, we're bringing authentic props that come directly from the films and also authentic recreations. From the Harry Potter films, you'll be able to find Harry's authentic wand on display, as well as Ron's, Hermoine's, and Dumbledore's wands. We have the original Golden Snitch, Harry's broomstick, Tom Riddle's diary with a basilisk's fang in the middle of it, and many other items."

Wizarding World Credit: Warner Bros. Harry Potter New York

Durrant's team will continue to work on bringing new experiences in the near future, as well. Already in the works is a virtual reality experience where fans will be able to fly into new adventures within the Wizarding World.

"We have two virtual reality experiences will be able to reveal more about soon," he shares. "One will take you on a journey around Hogwarts called 'Chaos at Hogwarts' and another that will put you on a broomstick where you can fly over the River Thames in London called 'Wizards Take Flight.'"

The store will be stacked with unique items for sale that can't be purchased elsewhere, and it's the only place wizards can have their wands personalized outside of Ollivander's.

One of its most special features is its store within a store. The House of MinaLima, the graphic design duo on all Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts movies, showcasing the graphic art of the Wizarding World.

Although the majority of sale items are only available to purchase in store, a limited amount of items are available now via HarryPotterShop.com.