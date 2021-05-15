First 'Cruella' reactions praise Disney origin story: 'Like a Disneyfied Devil Wears Prada'

Cruella type Movie genre Crime

Comedy

Cruella de Vil, Cruella de Vil: a movie that "slaps" with a soundtrack that "kills."

Such is the first word on Cruella, the Disney-villainess origin story starring Emma Stone as the iconic One Hundred and One Dalmatians character. Critics' first reactions hit social media on Friday, praising the movie as "wickedly fun" and "absolutely divine," with several comparing it to The Devil Wears Prada.

Rotten Tomatoes' Joel Meares went further, writing, "If Devil Wears Prada meets The Witches meets Death Becomes Her sounds like your jam, see it."

The reactions particularly praised the performances of Stone and Paul Walter Hauser (who plays Horace, one of the thieves hired by Cruella), the film's soundtrack, and the extravagant costumes. ("Costume designer Jenny Beavan deserves 3rd billing," critic Courtney Howard wrote.) Multiple writers also noted that the film features a "totally unambiguous" LGBTQ character, which marks a major step forward for Disney's representation of the community on screen.

Cruella follows an aspiring fashion designer named Estella (Stone) in 1970s London, who clashes with Baroness von Hellman (Emma Thompson), the ruthless leader of a fashion house. Estella later hatches a plot to steal the Baroness' Dalmatians, combining a thirst for vengeance with a desire to dominate the fashion world.

Disney will release the film May 28 in theaters and on Disney+ via the "Premier Access" strategy used for Mulan and Raya and the Last Dragon, with the film available to subscribers for an additional $29.99. Check out more reactions from critics below.

Related content: