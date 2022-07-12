Finn Wolfhard is going from one fresh hell to another.

The Stranger Things star is set to co-direct Hell of a Summer, a contemporary horror-comedy, alongside Wynonna Earp actor Billy Bryk, producers announced Tuesday. Plot details are being kept under wraps, but the film is based on an original script by Wolfhard and Bryk.

In addition to their writing and directing duties, the two will star in the film alongside Fred Hechinger (The White Lotus, The Woman in the Window).

"I am so excited to be co-directing my first feature film," Wolfhard said in a statement. "I get the chance to work with an incredible cast and crew, and to work with a company like 30West and Aggregate is a real dream."

Billy Bryk and Finn Wolfhard Billy Bryk and Finn Wolfhard | Credit: Syfy; Theo Wargo/Getty Images

It's been, ahem, a hell of summer for Wolfhard, who can currently be seen playing Mike Wheeler on the fourth season on Netflix's smash horror/sci-fi series Stranger Things. Later this year he's set to appear opposite Julianne Moore in the A24 dramedy When You Finish Saving the World, written and directed by Jesse Eisenberg and produced by Emma Stone.

Hell of a Summer isn't the first time Bryk and Wolfhard have worked together: The two starred together in last year's Ghostbusters: Afterlife, and will both be seen in When You Finish Saving the World. Bryk also starred in Wolfhard's 2020 short film Night Shifts.

For his part, Hechinger can next be seen in Scott Cooper's The Pale Blue Eye with Christian Bale, Butcher's Crossing with Nicolas Cage, and J.C. Chandor's Kraven the Hunter with Russell Crowe and Ariana DeBose.

Hechinger, Aggregate Films' Jason Bateman, Michael Costigan, and Parts and Labor's Jay Van Hoy will produce Hell of a Summer, with principal photography beginning this month in Ontario, Canada. 30West is fully financing and executive-producing the film, and co-representing the worldwide rights with CAA Media Finance.