It's Tom Hanks, a robot, and a dog versus the world in first trailer for Finch
The Apple Original Film promises a tense and emotional survival story.
This fall, Apple Original Films is inviting you to experience an adventure with man's best friend — and man's best robot.
The official trailer for Finch has arrived, previewing a tense and emotional survival story for the Tom Hanks-led movie that will premiere on the streamer Friday, Nov. 5.
Directed by Miguel Sapochnik (Game of Thrones, True Detective), the sci-fi film follows a man named Finch (Hanks), one of the last survivors of an apocalyptic solar event that has left the world a barren wasteland. For a decade, Finch has been living in an underground bunker with his dog, Goodyear, as his only companion — until he creates a robot named Jeff (Get Out's Caleb Landry Jones) for the purpose of watching over Goodyear when he's unable to. When the trio embarks on a dangerous journey across America, they find themselves on a road trip that celebrates what it means to face challenges and what it means to be alive, all while discovering a strange new world.
The original screenplay for Finch was written by Craig Luck, who makes his feature-film writing debut alongside Ivor Powell. Luck executive produced the film, along with Sapochnik, Robert Zemeckis, Miguel, Adam Merims, Andy Berman, Frank Smith, Naia Cucukov. Laura Harrier, Samira Wiley, and Skeet Ulrich also star.
Finch, previously titled Bios, was originally slated for release last October before the pandemic bumped the release to April 2021 and finally, to Nov. 5.
Watch the trailer below.
Related content:
Comments