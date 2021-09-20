It's Tom Hanks, a robot, and a dog versus the world in first trailer for Finch

Directed by Miguel Sapochnik (Game of Thrones, True Detective), the sci-fi film follows a man named Finch (Hanks), one of the last survivors of an apocalyptic solar event that has left the world a barren wasteland. For a decade, Finch has been living in an underground bunker with his dog, Goodyear, as his only companion — until he creates a robot named Jeff (Get Out's Caleb Landry Jones) for the purpose of watching over Goodyear when he's unable to. When the trio embarks on a dangerous journey across America, they find themselves on a road trip that celebrates what it means to face challenges and what it means to be alive, all while discovering a strange new world.