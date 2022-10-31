The Final Destination movies, ranked

5. The Final Destination (2009)

Like Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare promised one last celebration for the A Nightmare on Elm Street franchise, The Final Destination sends the same message for this long-running horror narrative. New Line Cinema even plays the same card from '91 — claiming an Ace of Spades while holding a 2 — presenting another 3D experience.

Events kick into gear during an auto race at the McKinley Speedway. College students Nick (Bobby Campo), Lori (Shantel VanSanten), Hunt (Nick Zano), and Janet (Haley Webb) are on semester break, cheering in the grandstands when Nick's premonition shifts to reality. The stadium erupts in pandemonium as race cars crash, blowing up in flames, debris flying over the track, stray tires decapitating heads, and concrete crushing the crowd. The remaining characters perish in a string of poorly executed, straight-to-video-worthy deaths. A lawnmower ricochets a rock through someone's eye; a carbon dioxide tank launches a man into a metal grid fence at a mechanic shop; and Hunt's intestines are sucked through the drain pipe at a swimming pool.

As the first standalone sequel after the third installment, The Final Destination is further alone in that the plot seems to go nowhere. Final Destination 2 director, the late David R. Ellis (Cellular, Snakes on a Plane), returns with 2's co-writer Eric Bress, who co-wrote and co-directed The Butterfly Effect. After hitting the bullseye with that phenomenal Final Destination sequel years prior, the mark is missed here with uninspired filmmaking and a disoriented screenplay. The scares are dull and anticlimactic, stumbling around like a walking skeleton swinging a rubber axe, hitting nothing, seeing nothing with no sense of direction. The film itself seems to be Death's next target, dead as a doornail.