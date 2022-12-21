The filming locations of John Carpenter's The Fog

Antonio Bay Gift Corner (Laurel Canyon Country Store, Laurel Canyon, CA)

Perhaps the most famous of the locations featured in Carpenter's ghostly chiller, the Laurel Canyon Country Store is also the most fleeting of any locale showcased. Playing the role of the Antonio Bay Gift Corner, the Country Store gets a brief look-in during the opening montage of chaos descending on the small community under the cover of night.

Originally opened in the early 1900s as the Bungalow Lodge for hunters tracking game in the Hollywood Hills (then known for its remarkably dense population of deer), the building which portrays the Country Store was erected in 1929 after a fire devastated the area and leveled the mid-city retreat. It was in the early 1960s that the Canyon Store exploded in popularity, becoming the focal point of the burgeoning rock and folk music scenes in California. Musical artists like Jim Morrison, Bonnie Raitt, Joni Mitchell, David Crosby, Frank Zappa, Linda Ronstadt, and David Bowie (not to mention countless others) convened at the Laurel Canyon Country Store to jam, get high, and sleep with one another. It was, by all accounts, a great time to live in Los Angeles.

The Country Store figures prominently in some of the greatest music of the time. Joni Mitchell wrote "Ladies of the Canyon" about those she met at the store, while Graham Nash penned "Our House" for Crosby, Stills, Nash, & Young whilst sitting on the porch of the Country Store. But The Doors are the musical group most synonymous with the location, as their song "Love Street" famously features the line "the store where the creatures meet" as an allusion to the Country Store. Mama Cass Elliot of the Mamas and the Papas also wrote the group's song "Twelve Thirty" about her experience relocating from New York City to Laurel Canyon and living in the basement of the Country Store. The song, which features the chorus "young girls are coming to the canyon," was used rather wittily in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood during the scene in which the Manson girls and Tex Watson, indeed, come to the canyon and encounter Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) with his pitcher of margaritas.

In real life, far from the cozy revisionist history of late-era Tarantino, the murders by Charles Manson's disciples in August of 1969 effectively put an end to the good times in the neighborhood. "Before 1969, my memories were nothing but fun and excitement and shooting to the tops of the charts and loving every minute of it," Michelle Phillips of the Mamas and the Papas told Vanity Fair in a 2015 oral history of Laurel Canyon's musical legacy. "The Manson murders ruined the L.A. music scene. That was the nail in the coffin of the freewheeling, let's get high, everybody's welcome, come on in, sit right down [lifestyle]. Everyone was terrified. I carried a gun in my purse. And I never invited anyone over to my house again."

The Laurel Canyon Country Store is now a destination for both the tourists who come to soak in the history within its walls and the Hollywood Hills locals stopping in for cigarettes and pastrami sandwiches. Even the employees at the Country Store might be somebody — Jennifer Aniston operated the register and stocked shelves there before finding fame and fortune in Friends.