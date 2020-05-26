How to watch films from Cannes, Toronto, and more during YouTube's virtual film festival

On Tuesday, Tribeca Enterprises and YouTube announced the lineup for the virtual We Are One: A Global Film Festival — a free, 10-day digital event airing exclusively on YouTube.

Beginning Friday, the event will feature more than 100 films co-curated by 21 prolific festivals, including Cannes, Berlin, Venice, Sundance, Toronto and Tribeca.

The lineup represents more than 35 countries and includes 23 narrative and eight documentary features, 57 narrative and 15 documentary short films, and will host a number of specially-curated talks — both archived from past festivals and brand new discussions — offering viewers a chance to revisit important moments in film. Talks will feature Francis Ford Coppola with Steven Soderbergh, Song Kang Ho and Bong Joon Ho, Guillermo del Toro, Jane Campion, and Claire Denis. VR selections will feature the Emmy-nominated documentary Traveling While Black and Atlas V, a sci-fi narrative starring Bill Skarsgard, as well as additional titles with talent including John Legend, Oprah Winfrey, and Lupita Nyong’o. There will also be special musical performances, including a 30-minute DJ set by Questlove.

“We are so excited to share the combined efforts of our festival partners and YouTube with the world this week,” said Tribeca Enterprises and Tribeca Film Festival Co-Founder and CEO Jane Rosenthal in a statement. “Together, we were able to curate a compelling slate of programming that succinctly reflects the subtle variations in style that make each festival so special. We Are One: A Global Film Festival will offer audiences an opportunity to not only celebrate the art of film, but the unique qualities that make each story we watch so memorable.”

The festival will run from May 29-June 7 at YouTube.com/WeAreOne.