Fargo, Royal Tenenbaums reunions set for Tribeca Film Festival

Tribeca Film Festival has officially set its lineup for 2021, which includes reunions from the iconic films Fargo and The Royal Tenenbaums.

The Fargo reunion will feature an in-person conversation with director Joel Coen as well as Frances McDormand and Steve Buscemi, while The Royal Tenenbaums reunion will include a live-streamed conversation with director Wes Anderson and actors Alec Baldwin, Luke Wilson, Owen Wilson, Gwyneth Paltrow, Anjelica Huston, and Danny Glover.

The Royal Tenenbaums will stage a reunion at Tribeca Film Festival for its 20th Anniversary.

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the festival taking place from June 9 to June 20, this year's program will highlight an impressive lineup of talent through the Tribeca Talks: Storytellers and Tribeca Talks: Directors Series. Guests for the Tribeca Talks: Storytellers include Bradley Cooper in conversation with Guillermo Del Toro and Amy Schumer in conversation with Emily Ratajkowski. The Sixth Sense director M. Night Shyamalan will also give a talk as part of the Tribeca Talks: Directors Series.

See below for the full lineup, including additional iconic Hollywood films that will celebrate anniversary milestones:

Tribeca Talks: Storytellers

Bradley Cooper and Guillermo del Toro

Amy Schumer and Emily Ratajkowski

Scott Z. Burns and Matthew Rhys

Shira Haas and Ali Wentworth

Get Lifted’s John Legend and Mike Jackson

Blondie’s Debbie Harry, Clem Burke and Chris Stein

Tribeca Talks: Directors Series

M. Night Shyamalan

Doug Liman in conversation withJason Hirschorn

Gina Prince-Bythewood in conversation with Sanaa Lathan

Reunions and restorations

The Five Heartbeats – 30th Anniversary: featuring an in-person conversation with Robert Townsend, John Terrell, Tico Wells, Leon Robinson, James Hawthorne, Harry Lennix, Michael Wright moderated by Loren Hammonds.

The Kid - 100th Anniversary: Tribeca will feature a special screening of the classic Charlie Chaplin film.

Raging Bull – Restoration: Tribeca will screen the Academy Award-winning cinematic classic and Director Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro will introduce the film with a special pre-recorded message.

Additional Tribeca Talks include:

Scott Rechler, CEO and Chairman of RXR Realty, recording two new episodes of his podcast, Recalibrate Reality: The Future of NY

CEO and Chairman of RXR Realty, recording two new episodes of his podcast, Recalibrate Reality: The Future of NY Jason Hirschhorn, CEO of REDEF, discussing the business of entertainment and the future of podcasting.

Tickets to in-person screenings and events are available for advance reservation at https://www.tribecafilm.com/festival/tickets.