You can now attend the Tribeca Film Festival from your couch during quarantine

Tribeca type TV Show

The Tribeca Film Festival is moving from Manhattan to your living room.

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic forcing major film festivals around the world to postpone or cancel their 2020 editions, the Robert De Niro-founded event has adapted to the crisis by announcing it will stream part of its slate online in the weeks ahead.

During the same period the 2020 festival was initially set to launch between April 15-26, Tribeca will digitally present projects as part of several programs, including the Tribeca Immersive Cinema360, which includes 14 virtual reality films, N.O.W. Creators Market, Industry Extranet Resource Hub, Jury and ARt Awards, and the Tribeca X Program.

Further movies joining the streaming lineup will be announced on a future date.

"As human beings, we are navigating uncharted waters," said festival co-founder Jane Rosenthal in a press statement. "While we cannot gather in person to lock arms, laugh, and cry, it's important for us to stay socially and spiritually connected. Tribeca is about resiliency, and we fiercely believe in the power of artists to bring us together. We were founded after the devastation of 9/11 and it's in our DNA to bring communities together through the arts."

The 2020 festival was supposed to kick off on April 15 with the world premiere of the Jimmy Carter Rock & Roll President documentary, with further screenings set for Pete Davidson's Judd Apatow-directed dramedy King of Staten Island, Hugh Jackman's public school embezzlement drama Bad Education (also starring Allison Janney and Ray Romano), the Laverne Cox-produced transgender representation documentary Disclosure, and Fries! The Movie, which will follow chefs, scientists, and celebrities (including Chrissy Teigen) as they travel the globe to investigate the world's obsession with fried potatoes.

For more information about the programs outlined above — including premiere dates — head to Tribeca's website.

Related content: