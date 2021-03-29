Tribeca Film Festival returning with in-person screenings for 20th anniversary

Filmmakers and audiences will return to Tribeca this summer: "As New York emerges from the shadow of COVID-19, it seems just right to bring people together again," says Robert De Niro.

Robert De Niro is bringing back his Tribeca Film Festival as New York City recovers from COVID-19.

De Niro and festival co-founder Jane Rosenthal announced Monday the long-running event will return this summer with live, in-person screenings featuring filmmakers, artists, and audiences converging for Tribeca's 20th anniversary.

"The Tribeca Film Festival was born out of our mission to bring people together in the aftermath of 9/11. We're still doing it," De Niro said in a statement, referencing the festival's inception as a means to revitalize lower Manhattan after the September 11 terrorist attacks. "And as New York emerges from the shadow of Covid-19, it seems just right to bring people together again in-person for our 20th anniversary festival."

Billed as a "welcome back" for both New Yorkers and the entertainment community (planned in collaboration with the New York State Department of Health), the 12-day 2021 Tribeca Film Festival will host live entertainment events as well as screenings at various locations around the city from June 9-to-20. All showings will be presented on 40-foot LED mobile cinemas with HD displays.

The lineup — which will be revealed at a later date — is set to feature diverse programming and immersive exhibitions with games and concerts in addition to film-focused events. Tribeca will conclude with a commemoration of the Juneteenth holiday as part of its closing night festivities.

Venues confirmed to participate include Brookfield Place, Pier 57 Rooftop, The Battery, Hudson Yards, Empire Outlets, and The MetroTech Commons. Other community screenings will take place at to-be-announced locations in The Bronx and Queens.

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, major film festivals around the world postponed or canceled their 2020 editions. Last year, Tribeca adapted to the pandemic by streaming part of its slate online.

More information on the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival will be announced soon.

