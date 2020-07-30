Regina King's feature directorial debut One Night in Miami joins TIFF 2020 lineup

The Toronto International Film Festival's 2020 lineup is living up to the event's name as it welcomes a full slate of global titles.

Soldiering on through the coronavirus pandemic with digital press events, socially distanced screenings, and other virtual presentations, TIFF will host a tightened roster of presentations this year, including Regina King's feature directorial debut One Night in Miami, Mira Nair's TV miniseries A Suitable Boy, and the Naomi Watts-starring family drama Penguin Bloom.

Earlier this year, TIFF announced its 2020 event would include the Halle Berry-directed Bruised, Viggo Mortensen's Falling, Reinaldo Marcus Green's Good Joe Bell, which stars Mark Wahlberg as a father who sets out on a walk across America in honor of his son, and Kate Winslet/Saoirse Ronan lesbian drama Ammonite. In solidarity with other global film festivals that have had to cancel or alter their 2020 presentations, TIFF previously announced it would band together with the Venice International Film Festival and the New York Film Festival for a joint presentation of Chloé Zhao's potential awards contender Nomadland, starring Frances McDormand.

"We began this year planning for a 45th Festival much like our previous editions," said Cameron Bailey, Artistic Director and Co-Head of TIFF, in a press statement. "But, along the way we had to rethink just about everything. This year's lineup reflects that tumult. The names you already know are doing brand new things this year, and there's a whole crop of exiting new names to discover. We're thankful to every filmmaker and company that joined us on this adventure, and we can't wait to share these brilliant films with our audiences."

Widely viewed as a key launching pad for Oscar-bound films on the awards circuit, TIFF often shepherds major contenders into the Academy Awards race. Its People's Choice Award has particularly signaled Oscar success for titles like Jojo Rabbit, Green Book, La La Land, Slumdog Millionaire, 12 Years a Slave, Room, and The King’s Speech in the past, though TIFF's impact on the current awards trail remains to be seen as the Oscars, Screen Actors Guild Awards, and more voting bodies have pushed back their ceremonies and altered eligibility requirements in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

TIFF 2020 runs Sept. 10-19. Check out the full lineup below.

180 Degree Rule — Farnoosh Samadi

76 Days — Hao Wu, Anonymous, Weixi Chen

Ammonite — Francis Lee

Another Round — Thomas Vinterberg

Bandar Band — Manijeh Hekmat

Beans — Tracey Deer

Beginning — Dea Kulumbegashvili

The Best Is Yet to Come — Wang Jing

Bruised — Halle Berry

City Hall — Frederick Wiseman

Concrete Cowboy — Ricky Staub

David Byrne's American Utopia — Spike Lee

The Disciple — Chaitanya Tamhane

Enemies of the State — Sonia Kennebeck

Falling — Viggo Mortensen

The Father — Florian Zeller

Fauna — Nicolás Pereda

Fireball: Visitors from Darker Worlds — Werner Herzog, Clive Oppenheimer

Gaza mon amour — Tarzan Nasser, Arab Nasser

Get the Hell Out — I-Fan Wang

Good Joe Bell — Reinaldo Marcus Green

I Care A Lot — J Blakeson

Inconvenient Indian — Michelle Latimer

The Inheritance — Ephraim Asili

Lift Like a Girl — Mayye Zayed

Limbo — Ben Sharrock

Memory House — João Paulo Miranda Maria

MLK/FBI — Sam Pollard

The New Corporation: The Unfortunately Necessary Sequel — Joel Bakan, Jennifer Abbott

New Order — Michel Franco

Night of the Kings — Phillipe Lacôte

Nomadland — Chloé Zhao

No Ordinary Man — Aisling Chin-Yee, Chase Joynt

Notturno — Gianfranco Rosi

One Night in Miami — Regina King

Penguin Bloom — Glendyn Ivin

Pieces of a Woman — Kornél Mundruczó

Preparations to Be Together for an Unknown Period of Time — Lili Horvát

Quo Vadis, Aïda? — Jasmila Žbanić

Shadow in the Cloud — Roseanne Liang

Shiva Baby — Emma Seligman

Spring Blossom — Suzanne Lindon

A Suitable Boy — Mira Nair

Summer of 85 — François Ozon

The Third Day — Felix Barrett, Dennis Kelly

Trickster — Michelle Latimer

True Mothers — Naomi Kawase

Under the Open Sky — Miwa Nishikawa

Violation — Madeleine Sims-Fewer, Dusty Mancinelli

Wildfire — Cathy Brady