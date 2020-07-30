Regina King's feature directorial debut One Night in Miami joins TIFF 2020 lineup
Toronto International Film Festival adds new films to its tightened 2020 slate.
The Toronto International Film Festival's 2020 lineup is living up to the event's name as it welcomes a full slate of global titles.
Soldiering on through the coronavirus pandemic with digital press events, socially distanced screenings, and other virtual presentations, TIFF will host a tightened roster of presentations this year, including Regina King's feature directorial debut One Night in Miami, Mira Nair's TV miniseries A Suitable Boy, and the Naomi Watts-starring family drama Penguin Bloom.
Earlier this year, TIFF announced its 2020 event would include the Halle Berry-directed Bruised, Viggo Mortensen's Falling, Reinaldo Marcus Green's Good Joe Bell, which stars Mark Wahlberg as a father who sets out on a walk across America in honor of his son, and Kate Winslet/Saoirse Ronan lesbian drama Ammonite. In solidarity with other global film festivals that have had to cancel or alter their 2020 presentations, TIFF previously announced it would band together with the Venice International Film Festival and the New York Film Festival for a joint presentation of Chloé Zhao's potential awards contender Nomadland, starring Frances McDormand.
"We began this year planning for a 45th Festival much like our previous editions," said Cameron Bailey, Artistic Director and Co-Head of TIFF, in a press statement. "But, along the way we had to rethink just about everything. This year's lineup reflects that tumult. The names you already know are doing brand new things this year, and there's a whole crop of exiting new names to discover. We're thankful to every filmmaker and company that joined us on this adventure, and we can't wait to share these brilliant films with our audiences."
Widely viewed as a key launching pad for Oscar-bound films on the awards circuit, TIFF often shepherds major contenders into the Academy Awards race. Its People's Choice Award has particularly signaled Oscar success for titles like Jojo Rabbit, Green Book, La La Land, Slumdog Millionaire, 12 Years a Slave, Room, and The King’s Speech in the past, though TIFF's impact on the current awards trail remains to be seen as the Oscars, Screen Actors Guild Awards, and more voting bodies have pushed back their ceremonies and altered eligibility requirements in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
TIFF 2020 runs Sept. 10-19. Check out the full lineup below.
180 Degree Rule — Farnoosh Samadi
76 Days — Hao Wu, Anonymous, Weixi Chen
Ammonite — Francis Lee
Another Round — Thomas Vinterberg
Bandar Band — Manijeh Hekmat
Beans — Tracey Deer
Beginning — Dea Kulumbegashvili
The Best Is Yet to Come — Wang Jing
Bruised — Halle Berry
City Hall — Frederick Wiseman
Concrete Cowboy — Ricky Staub
David Byrne's American Utopia — Spike Lee
The Disciple — Chaitanya Tamhane
Enemies of the State — Sonia Kennebeck
Falling — Viggo Mortensen
The Father — Florian Zeller
Fauna — Nicolás Pereda
Fireball: Visitors from Darker Worlds — Werner Herzog, Clive Oppenheimer
Gaza mon amour — Tarzan Nasser, Arab Nasser
Get the Hell Out — I-Fan Wang
Good Joe Bell — Reinaldo Marcus Green
I Care A Lot — J Blakeson
Inconvenient Indian — Michelle Latimer
The Inheritance — Ephraim Asili
Lift Like a Girl — Mayye Zayed
Limbo — Ben Sharrock
Memory House — João Paulo Miranda Maria
MLK/FBI — Sam Pollard
The New Corporation: The Unfortunately Necessary Sequel — Joel Bakan, Jennifer Abbott
New Order — Michel Franco
Night of the Kings — Phillipe Lacôte
Nomadland — Chloé Zhao
No Ordinary Man — Aisling Chin-Yee, Chase Joynt
Notturno — Gianfranco Rosi
One Night in Miami — Regina King
Penguin Bloom — Glendyn Ivin
Pieces of a Woman — Kornél Mundruczó
Preparations to Be Together for an Unknown Period of Time — Lili Horvát
Quo Vadis, Aïda? — Jasmila Žbanić
Shadow in the Cloud — Roseanne Liang
Shiva Baby — Emma Seligman
Spring Blossom — Suzanne Lindon
A Suitable Boy — Mira Nair
Summer of 85 — François Ozon
The Third Day — Felix Barrett, Dennis Kelly
Trickster — Michelle Latimer
True Mothers — Naomi Kawase
Under the Open Sky — Miwa Nishikawa
Violation — Madeleine Sims-Fewer, Dusty Mancinelli
Wildfire — Cathy Brady
