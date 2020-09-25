Sofia Coppola, Rita Moreno, more to receive career tributes at AFI Fest

Mira Nair and Kirby Dick will also be honored at the awards-positioning festival.

AFI Fest is honoring a handful of legends at the top of awards season.

The Oscar-positioning film festival announced Friday it will honor filmmaker Sofia Coppola, actress Rita Moreno, director Mira Nair, and documentarian Kirby Dick with special tribute presentations for their distinguished careers in Hollywood.

Each honoree will take part in an evening of conversation at the festival in celebration of their work in the industry.

Coppola, who won her first Oscar for directing the 2003 masterpiece Lost in Translation accepts her AFI honor amid the release of her latest film, On the Rocks, a new comedy that reunites her with Translation actor Bill Murray and Rashida Jones, while Moreno recently wrapped filming Steven Spielberg's West Side Story remake as both a star and executive producer. Nair's latest project, A Suitable Boy, is slated to screen as part of AFI Fest's 2020 event. Earlier this year, Dick dropped his new documentary On the Record, the story of music executive Drew Dixon, who became the first woman of color to share her experiences as part of the #MeToo movement.

"Artists of this caliber are essential players in our global culture," said Bob Gazzale, AFI President & CEO, in a press statement. "To honor each of them – and all of them – at AFI Fest will prove a symphony of talent at a time the world needs it most."

AFI Fest runs Oct. 15-22 online, with Julia Hart's I'm Your Woman opening the event that's also set to include screenings of Errol Morris' Psychedelic Love Story, Kelly Oxford's Pink Skies Ahead, Matt Tyrnauer's The Reagans, and Florian Zeller's likely Oscar contender The Father starring Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman.

