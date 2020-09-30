Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Millie Bobby Brown, Delroy Lindo among SCAD Savannah Film Festival honorees

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II just keeps winning.

The actor, who recently scored an Emmy for Watchmen, will receive the Distinguished Performance Award at the 23rd SCAD Savannah Film Festival in October, the Savannah College of Art and Design announced Wednesday.

The largest university-run film festival in the country will honor Brosnahan and Lindo with the Spotlight Award, Brown with the Maverick Award, Hawke with the Outstanding Achievement in Entertainment Award, Hudson with the Virtuoso Award, and Keane with the Lifetime Achievement in Animation Award. Additional honorees will be announced prior to the festival.

Entertainment Weekly returns as media partner to help curate this year's programming and moderate select talent panels. EW will host two exclusive panels: Entertainment Weekly's Women Who Kick Ass Panel and Entertainment Weekly's Breaking Big Panel and Awards. Panelists will be announced prior to the festival. Exclusive photo and video content will be available on EW.com and EW's social platforms.

Abdul-Mateen recently won his first Emmy for Outstanding Support Actor in a Limited Series for his role as Doctor Manhattan in HBO's Watchmen, and he can be seen in upcoming films like Nia DaCosta's Candyman and Aaron Sorkin's The Trial of the Chicago 7. Brosnahan has won an Emmy and two Golden Globes for starring as Midge Maisel in Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and stars in Amazon Studio's I’m Your Woman out later this year.

Sharing the Spotlight Award with Brosnahan is Lindo, who's known for his collaborations with director Spike Lee on films such as Malcolm X, Crooklyn, and most recently, Da 5 Bloods. Brown is a Netflix favorite, starring in the streamer's popular Stranger Things series as well as the new flick Enola Holmes, which she also produced.

Hawke, a four-time Oscar-nominated actor, writer, and director with a career spanning three decades, can next be seen in Blumhouse Television and Showtime’s The Good Lord Bird.

Keane is a 38-year veteran of Walt Disney Feature Animation and has animated iconic Disney characters in films including The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, and Tarzan, as well as the Oscar-winning film Dear Basketball in collaboration with Kobe Bryant, and the upcoming film Over the Moon.

Grammy winner Hudson, who also earned an Academy Award for her role as Effie in Dreamgirls, will portray Aretha Franklin in the upcoming biopic Respect.

The schedule for the 23rd SCAD Savannah Film Festival will be announced Oct. 1.