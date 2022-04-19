Rudy! A Documusical, debuting as part of the 2022 Tribeca Festival lineup, joins Borat 2 as Giuliani's hilarious stamp on non-fiction cinema.

Unlike his leaky sideburns during a TV appearance, controversial Borat 2 star and politician Rudy Giuliani hasn't broken a sweat as he takes the next step towards becoming a modern staple of non-fiction comedy cinema in a new documentary musical appropriately dubbed Rudy! A Documusical.

Directed and written by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Jed Rothstein (Killing in the Name), the film — which debuts as part of the 2022 Tribeca Festival lineup — is billed as "the definitive Rudy Giuliani documentary, charting his fall from the cover of [Time] to the parking lot of Four Seasons total Landscaping."

The former New York City mayor and attorney to Donald Trump previously appeared in a compromising scene in Sacha Baron Cohen's Academy Award-nominated Borat mockumentary sequel, which saw actress Maria Bakalova portraying a budding conservative journalist interviewing the political figure before inviting him into the bedroom inside her hotel suite, where he appeared to stick his hand down his pants.

Giuliani attempted to explain the moment in early 2021, tweeting, "The Borat video is a complete fabrication. I was tucking in my shirt after taking off the recording equipment."

He added, "At no time before, during, or after the interview was I ever inappropriate. If Sacha Baron Cohen implies otherwise he is a stone-cold liar."

Giuliani also reportedly filmed segments as one of the celebrity contestants on the current season of Fox's hit reality competition series The Masked Singer, which reportedly angered judge Ken Jeong.

"Ken was super upset and indeed stormed out" said a "source close to the set" to PEOPLE after the episode filmed in January. "Robin [Thicke] actually followed him because he and Ken are very close friends and he wanted to check on him. Robin didn't storm out because of Giuliani."

Rudy! A Documusical world-premieres at the 2022 Tribeca Festival, which runs June 8-19 in New York City. See the full lineup here.

