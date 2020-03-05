Netflix and HBO's WarnerMedia are latest to nix SXSW plans in wake of coronavirus

All it took was one.

After Amazon announced it would pull out of the SXSW Film Festival this month in Austin, Texas, other studios are now following suit in the wake of coronavirus fears. The latest are Netflix and WarnerMedia, EW has learned.

Netflix pulled screenings of the film Uncorked and documentaries A Secret Love, L.A. Originals, Mucho Mucho Amor, and Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics. The streamer also canceled its March 15 panel with Kenya Barris and Rashida Jones on the series Black Excellence.

As for WarnerMedia, the parent company of HBO and HBO Max announced in a statement Thursday that it moved "not to move forward with activations at SXSW" as a precaution. That includes a planned Westworld season 3 activation. It's unclear if this also relates to planned screenings and panels. A rep for HBO did not immediately respond to EW's request for clarification.

Image zoom Westworld Season 3 Evan Rachel Wood John P. Johnson/HBO

Apple also canceled the world premiere of Beastie Boys documentary Beastie Boys Story, as well as screenings of animated musical series Central Park and docu-series Home.

There are 11 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state of Texas, and Travis County in Austin is testing at least one patient for the respiratory illness.

Twitter and Facebook were among companies who pulled their planned presence at the annual SXSW festival in the preceding weeks.

In a press conference held on Wednesday, Dr. Mark Escott, director of Austin Public Health, said there's currently no evidence that would suggest canceling "mass events" like SXSW would make the community safer. "If there's any evidence that our community will be safer by closing down public events, we will do that." As is the general outlook on the situation, he noted re-evaluation comes on a case-by-case basis.

As of now, SXSW will go on as planned from Friday, March 13 to Sunday, March 22.

Related content: