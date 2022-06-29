The cast of the upcoming Netflix movie will also include Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Leslie Odom, Jr., Kate Hudson, and more when it debuts at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Daniel Craig's Knives Out sequel is sharpening up for a 2022 world premiere at one of the most influential film festivals in the world.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will debut at the Toronto International Film Festival in September, the annual cinema event announced Wednesday, marking one of the most high-profile in-person premieres it has had since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' will make its world premiere at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival. | Credit: Netflix

The anticipated sequel to director Rian Johnson's Oscar-nominated 2019 hit again follows Craig's Det. Benoit Blanc as he travels to Greece to unravel a new mystery involving a peculiar band of suspects.

"Kathryn and I are going to get to work as human people together, which is nice," Odom Jr. previously told EW of acting alongside Hahn, who plays his character's wife on the animated Central Park series. "We play husband and wife on Central Park, but we'll actually get to play some live-action things together. We only met after having recorded the whole first season. We met on a flight in between season 1 and season 2. We've done some press together on Zoom. I saw her recently at the Billboard Music Awards, but the most shared space we've had together will be on the set of Knives Out 2, strangely enough, even though we play husband and wife."

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery The sequel to 'Knives Out' will be called 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.' | Credit: Netflix

Announcing the film's title earlier this month, Johnson tweeted about Agatha Christie's influence on the project, which was originally set for a theatrical release before Netflix acquired the rights to the sequel for $400 million in early 2021.

"Something I love about Agatha Christie is how she never tread water creatively," Johnson tweeted. "I think there's a misperception that her books use the same formula over and over, but fans know the opposite is true. It wasn't just settings or murder methods. She was constantly stretching the genre conceptually. Under the umbrella of the whodunnit she wrote spy thrillers, proto-slasher horrors, serial killer hunts, gothic romances, psychological character studies, glam travelogues."

"When I made Knives Out," he continued, "that's what excited me about the prospect of making more mysteries with Daniel as Benoit Blanc — to emulate Christie and have every film be like a whole new book, with its own tone, ambition, reason for being… and (ta dah) title."

Hear more about all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

Related content: