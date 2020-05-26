This year's Etheria Film Festival shorts to screen on Shudder
Nine short genre films directed by women will premiere on the streaming service June 19.
One of the most entertaining evenings in the Los Angeles horror calendar is the Etheria Film Night, an annual showcase for short horror, science fiction, fantasy, action, and thriller films directed by women which also pays tribute to female movie industry pioneers like Rachel Talalay and Gale Anne Hurd. The event usually takes place at Hollywood's Egyptian Theatre, but that is not possible this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, EW can announce, the nine shorts which would have been shown at the Egyptian will now premiere June 19 on Shudder, AMC Networks’ premium streaming service for horror, thrillers, and the supernatural. The films will be available to watch through July 20, and new members can sign up for a 30-day free trial with promo code ETHERIA at the Shudder website.
“The 2020 lineup is mind-blowing,” says Etheria Director of Programming Heidi Honeycutt in a statement. “There’s some seriously terrifying stuff in there, as well as some truly beautiful, funny, and heartbreaking films. I’m very excited about our partnership with Shudder and what it means for our filmmakers.”
In addition, live digital celebrations featuring interviews, panels, and more with Etheria 2020 filmmakers and fans will be hosted by The Screenland Armour Theater in Kansas City, Missouri on June 20. Tickets for this separate Etheria Celebration and more info can be found at the Screenland website.
A full Etheria Film Festival retrospective collection featuring selected films from 2014-2019 will be released on digital streaming by The Horror Collective beginning with Season 2014 on July 23 via Amazon.
Exclusively watch the Etheria 2020 teaser video above and see the festival's poster below.
