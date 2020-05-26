This year's Etheria Film Festival shorts to screen on Shudder

One of the most entertaining evenings in the Los Angeles horror calendar is the Etheria Film Night, an annual showcase for short horror, science fiction, fantasy, action, and thriller films directed by women which also pays tribute to female movie industry pioneers like Rachel Talalay and Gale Anne Hurd. The event usually takes place at Hollywood's Egyptian Theatre, but that is not possible this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, EW can announce, the nine shorts which would have been shown at the Egyptian will now premiere June 19 on Shudder, AMC Networks’ premium streaming service for horror, thrillers, and the supernatural. The films will be available to watch through July 20, and new members can sign up for a 30-day free trial with promo code ETHERIA at the Shudder website.