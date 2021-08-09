Elliot Page to receive 2021 Outfest Annual Achievement Award

The actor will be honored on Aug. 22, the closing night of the LGBTQ film festival.



Acclaimed actor Elliot Page will be honored for his work on behalf of the LGBTQIA+ community at this year's Outfest Los Angeles Film Festival.

Page, who is known for his acting roles in Juno, The Umbrella Academy, Hard Candy, and Inception, will receive the Outfest Annual Achievement Award on Aug. 22, the closing night of the LGBTQ festival.

"It gives me great honor to be the recipient of this year's Outfest Annual Achievement Award," Page said in a statement. "Now more than ever, it is so important for our voices to be amplified and represented in film and media, and for people to hear our stories."

Elliot Page Elliot Page | Credit: Wynne Neilly

Outfest is a Los Angeles-based nonprofit organization that works to preserve LGBTQIA+ stories and voices and to boost careers in entertainment.

"There is no one more poised to receive this year's Outfest Annual Achievement Award than Elliot," said Outfest executive director Damien S. Navarro. "His courage, advocacy, and personal journey have made him one of the most admired and respected public figures of his generation."

Kieran Medina, lead programmer of Outfest L.A.'s Annual Trans & Nonbinary Summit, will present Page with the award at the Orpheum Theatre in downtown Los Angeles.

In addition to his film work, Page also created and produced the twice-Emmy-nominated documentary series Gaycation for Viceland. The Academy Award nominee's directorial debut, There's Something in the Water, was released on Netflix last year.

Outfest Los Angeles will take place Aug. 13-22, with in-person screenings as well as streaming options. For tickets, the full festival lineup, and more information, visit outfestla2021.com.