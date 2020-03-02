Dev Patel's The Green Knight to premiere at SXSW

Image zoom The Green Knight | Official Teaser Trailer HD | A24 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VoJc2tH3WBw&feature=youtu.be A24

Sir Gawain's quest is taking him to Texas.

The South by Southwest Film Festival announced Monday that The Green Knight, David Lowery's epic retelling of the Arthurian legend, will make its world premiere there March 16.

Dev Patel stars as the eager-to-prove-himself Gawain, who sets out to challenge the eponymous green giant. It's a reimagining of the old knights-of-the-round-table story, but if the gorgeous first trailer is any indication, Lowery's version is a dark, moody new take on the classic.

The Green Knight is the latest and perhaps most ambitious effort yet from the director, who previously directed Ain't Them Bodies Saints, the live-action Pete's Dragon, and A Ghost Story. Alicia Vikander, Joel Egerton, Sarita Choudhury, Sean Harris, Kate Dickie, Barry Keoghan, and Ralph Ineson also star, and the film is scheduled to hit theaters May 29.

The Green Knight joins an already stacked lineup of films slated for SXSW 2020, including the Pete Davidson comedy The King of Staten Island, Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani's rom-com The Lovebirds, and Kelly Oxford's Pink Skies Ahead. The festival runs March 13-22.

