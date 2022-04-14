New movies from Kristen Stewart, Anne Hathaway, Michelle Williams, Park Chan-wook, Claire Denis, and Kelly Reichardt will also compete for this year's Palme d'Or.

Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae will debut his new spy thriller as both the lead actor and a first-time director.

The Korean actor's Hunt is set for its world premiere as part of the 2022 Cannes lineup, marking his first feature as a filmmaker, the festival announced Thursday. The movie is a 1980s-set thriller about an agent working for the Agency for National Security Planning as he tracks a North Korean spy. It also stars Jung Woo-sung, with Jung-Jae penning the script.

Following the breakout success of his Netflix drama Squid Game, the 49-year-old actor told EW in October that he's interested in reprising his role in a possible second season.

"Of course," he said when asked if he'd like to continue playing Seong Gi-hun, a.k.a. Player 456, who in season 1 entered a violent contest between Korean citizens competing in deadly games for a huge cash prize. "Because I've received so much love and support from [viewers], of course I have to play him again if there is a season 2. But at this point I don't know anything about how the story is going to turn out, or how the characters are going to change, or if there is going to be any new characters adding to the series… And I also don't know whether if Gi-hun's role was still be the main role or like a minor role on the side. But whatever it's going to be, of course I would have to say yes."

Hunt joins a robust lineup at Cannes' upcoming edition, debuting alongside non-competition titles like Baz Luhrmann's Elvis biopic starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks, which will premiere at the same event where the music icon's granddaughter, Riley Keough, is set to screen her feature directorial debut, Beast.

Tom Cruise's anticipated Top Gun sequel, Top Gun: Maverick, and Ethan Coen's solo directorial project Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble in Mind are also slated for out-of-competition screenings at the French festival.

Competing for the Palme d'Or — often considered the most prestigious prize in global cinema — will be Kristen Stewart's David Cronenberg–directed body horror project Crimes of the Future, Park Chan-wook's Decision to Leave, Claire Denis' Stars at Noon, Kelly Reichardt's Showing Up, and James Gray's Armageddon Time, a film starring Anne Hathaway and Anthony Hopkins that many pundits have already pegged as a likely Oscar contender.

The 2022 Cannes Film Festival runs May 17-28. See the full list of films playing at this year's edition below.

Opening night:

Z (Comme Z) — Michel Hazanavicius

Competition:

Holy Spider — Ali Abbasi

Les Amandiers — Valeria Bruni Tedeschi

Crimes of the Future — David Cronenberg

Tori and Lokita — Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne

Stars at Noon — Claire Denis

Frère et Soeur — Arnaud Desplechin

Close — Lukas Dhont

Armageddon Time — James Gray

Broker — Kore-eda Horokazu

Nostalgia — Mario Martone

RMN — Cristian Mungiu

Triangle of Sadness — Ruben Östlund

Decision to Leave — Park Chan-wook

Showing Up — Kelly Reichardt

Leila's Brothers — Saeed Roustaee

Boy From Heaven — Tarik Saleh

Zhena Chaikovskogo (Tchaïkovski's Wife) — Kirill Serebrennikov

Eo — Jerzy Skolimowski

Un Certain Regard:

All the People I'll Never Be — Davy Chou

Beast — Riley Keough and Gina Gammell

Burning Days — Emin Alper

Butterfly Vision — Maksim Nakonechnyi

Corsage — Marie Kruetzer

Domingo and the Mist — Ariel Escalante Meza

Godland — Hlynur Pálmason

Joyland — Saim Sadiq

Metronom — Alexandru Belc

Plan 75 — Hayakawa Chie

Rodeo — Lola Quivoron

Sick of Myself — Kristoffer Borgli

The Silent Twins — Agnieszka Smocynska

The Stranger — Thomas M. Wright

The Worst — Lise Akora and Romane Gueret

Out of Competition:

Elvis — Baz Luhrmann

Mascarade — Nicolas Bedos

November — Cédric Jimenez

Three Thousand Years of Longing — George Miller

Top Gun: Maverick — Joseph Kosinski

Midnight Screenings:

Fumer Fait Tousser — Quentin Dupieux

Hunt — Lee Jung-Jae

Moonage Daydream — Brett Morgen

Cannes Premieres:

Dodo — Panos H. Koutras

Nightfall — Marco Bellocchio

Irma Vep — Olivier Assayas

Nos Frangins — Rachid Bouchareb

Special Screenings:

Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble in Mind — Ethan Coen

The Natural History of Destruction — Sergei Loznitsa

All That Breathes — Shaunak Sen

