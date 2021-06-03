Adam Driver, Marion Cotillard, Timothée Chalamet, more stars to lead projects heading to Cannes for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The Cannes Film Festival is roaring back with high-profile directors and a record number of women-directed films, all for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic decimated the global industry throughout 2020.

New films by Wes Anderson (the ensemble dramedy The French Dispatch), Sean Penn (Flag Day), Leos Carax (the Adam Driver-starring musical Annette), and Paul Verhoeven (the erotic, lesbian nun thriller Benedetta) have joined the race for the festival's prestigious Palme d'Or prize as part of Cannes' 2021 main competition.

Also joining them throughout the 2021 edition are a record number of films from women directors, including French filmmaker Julia Ducournau's Titane — the highly anticipated follow-up to the horror hit Raw — and Mia Hansen-Løve's Bergman Island, featuring Mia Wasikowska. New projects by Assasin's Creed helmer Justin Kurzel (Nitram), Asghar Farhadi (A Hero), and Tangerine and The Florida Project helmer's Sean Baker (Red Rocket, starring Simon Rex) will also screen in competition. Another major blockbuster premiere will be announced in the weeks ahead.

Outside of the main slate, Todd Haynes' Velvet Underground documentary is set to screen at Cannes, as is Tom McCarthy's Matt Damon crime drama Stillwater. This year's jury head Spike Lee will also present actress and director Jodie Foster with the honorary Palme d'Or prize for her contributions to cinema, following in the footsteps of past recipients Jane Fonda, Agnès Varda, and more.

2021 Cannes Line-up Cannes 2021 announces its full lineup, including new films by Wes Anderson, Sean Penn, and more. | Credit: Searchlight Pictures; Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images; Amazon Studios

Cannes — which often launches films into the Oscar race, including recent Academy hits like Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Lee's BlacKkKlansman — was forced to cancel its 2020 edition amid the global coronavirus outbreak, with the 2021 edition marking its first full return since the beginning of the pandemic.

"Cinema is not dead," the festival's artistic director, Thierry Frémaux, told Variety of the festival's return, "and the return of audiences to movie theaters around the world was the first good news. And the festival will be the second good news."

The festival runs from July 6-17 in southern France. See the full Cannes 2021 lineup below.

Main Competition

Opening Night Film: Annette — Leos Carax

Ahed's Knee — Nadav Lapid

Benedetta — Paul Verhoeven

Bergman Island — Mia Hansen-Løve

Casablanca Beats — Nabil Ayouch

Compartment No. 6 — Juho Kuosmanen

Drive My Car — Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

Everything Went Fine — Francois Ozon

The French Dispatch — Wes Anderson

A Hero — Asghar Farhadi

La fracture — Catherine Corsini

Lingui — Mahamat-Saleh Haroun

Memoria — Apichatpong Weerasethakul

Nitram — Justin Kurzel

Paris, 13th District — Jacques Audiard

Par un Demi Clair Matin — Bruno Dumont

Petrov's Flu — Kirill Serebrennikov

Red Rocket — Sean Baker

The Restless — Joachim Lafosse

The Story of My Wife — Ildikó Enyed

Three Floors — Nanni Moretti

Titane — Julia Ducournau

The Worst Person in the World — Joachim Trier

Flag Day — Sean Penn

Un Certain Regard

After Yang — Kogonada

Blue Bayou — Justin Chon

Bonne Mère — Hafsia Herzi

Commitment Hasan — Hasan Semih

Freda — Gessica Généus

House Arrest — Alexey German Jr.

The Innocents — Eskil Vogt

Lamb — Valdimar Jóhansson

Moneyboys — B.C Yi

Noche de Fuego — Tatiana Huezo

Un Monde — Laura Wandel

Women Do Cry — Mina Mileva and Vesela Kazakova

La Civil — Teodora Ana Mihai

Unclenching the Fists — Kira Kovalenko

Let There Be Morning — Eran Kolirin

Rehana Maryam Noor — Abdullah Mohammad Saad

Cannes Premiere

Hold Me Tight — Mathieu Almaric

Cow — Andrea Arnold

Love Songs for Tough Guys — Samuel Benchetrit

Deception — Arnaud Desplechin

Jane Par Charlotte — Charlotte Gainsbourg

In Front of Your Face — Hong Sang-soo

Mothering Sunday — Eva Husson

Evolution — Kornel Mundruczo

Val — Ting Poo and Leo Scott

JFK Revisited: Through the Looking Glass — Oliver Stone

Out of Competition

De Son Vivant — Emmanuelle Bercot

Emergency Declaration — Han Jae-rim

The Velvet Underground — Todd Haynes

Bac Nord — Cedric Jimenez

Aline, the Voice of Love — Valerie Lemercier

Stillwater — Tom McCarthy

Midnight Screening: Bloody Oranges — Jean-Christophe Meurisse

Special Screenings

Mariner of the Mountains — Karim Ainouz

Black Notebooks — Shlomi Elkabetz

Babi Yar. Context — Sergei Loznitsa

H6 — Ye Ye

The Year of the Everlasting Storm — Jafar Panahi, Anthony Chen, Malik Vitthal, Laura Poitras, Domingo Sotomayor, David Lowery, Apichatpong Weerasethakul

