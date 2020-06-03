French Dispatch, Soul announced as part of Cannes Film Festival 2020 lineup

56 films — including new projects from Wes Anderson, Steve McQueen, and Pixar — will still be given the Cannes label despite the event being canceled due to coronavirus.

The 2020 Cannes Film Festival will continue in spirit.

Though the prestigious festival's 2020 event was previously postponed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Cannes announced Wednesday a list of 56 films that would have shown at this year's festival if it had continued as planned. All titles will be permitted to bear Cannes' highly regarded label on promotional materials as they continue to other festivals in the future.

Revealed by Pierre Lescure, president of Cannes, and Thierry Frémaux, the festival's general delegate, the 2020 lineup — which does not include a competition section — includes new titles from Wes Anderson (ensemble historical dramedy The French Dispatch starring Bill Murray, Owen Wilson, Saoirse Ronan, Frances McDormand, and more), Steve McQueen (Lover's Rock), Pixar (the upcoming Soul, featuring the voices of Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey), first-time feature director Viggo Mortensen (Falling), and Studio Ghibli (Aya and the Witch, directed by Gorô Miyazaki, son of the great Hayao Miyazaki).

"It was also because of the filmmaker’s hard work that we didn’t want to give up," Frémaux wrote on the Cannes website of the festival's decision to continue its 2020 iteration in some form. "We couldn’t send everyone to 2021. So, we continued our selection. And it was the right decision."

The 2020 slate was chosen from 2,067 total submissions. From there, the festival narrowed the main selection down to 56 movies — 15 of which are feature debuts, and 16 of which were directed by women (two more than were present in 2019's lineup).

Typically held at the end of spring, Cannes is the most esteemed film festival in the world, and has launched highly anticipated titles from world-renowned filmmakers into its annual Palme d'Or competition. Across the last two years, the Cannes jury — led by Cate Blanchett in 2018 and Alejandro González Iñárritu in 2019 — has presided over competitive lineups including future Oscar-contending titles like Spike Lee's BlacKkKlansman, Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Pedro Almodóvar's Pain and Glory, and Bong Joon Ho's Best Picture winner Parasite, which took the Palme d'Or last year.

Other festivals that have been impacted by coronavirus containment measures include the postponed Tribeca Film Festival and South by Southwest, which canceled its event altogether. The 2020 Telluride Film Festival — a key Oscar-positioning festival on the fall circuit — announced last week it will hold its yearly edition as planned.

See the full 2020 Cannes Film Festival lineup below:

PASSION SIMPLE by Danielle Arbid (Lebanon) - 1h36

Production : LES FILMS PELLÉAS - International Sales : PYRAMIDE INTERNATIONAL - French Distribution : PYRAMIDE DISTRIBUTION

A GOOD MAN by Marie Castille Mention-Schaar (France) - 1h47

Production : WILLOW FILMS - International Sales : PYRAMIDE INTERNATIONAL - French Distribution : PYRAMIDE DISTRIBUTION

LES CHOSES QU’ON DIT, LES CHOSES QU’ON FAIT by Emmanuel Mouret (France) - 2h

Production : MOBY DICK FILMS - International Sales : ELLE DRIVER - French Distribution : PYRAMIDE DISTRIBUTION

SOUAD by Ayten Amin (Egypt) - 1h30

Production : VIVID REELS

LIMBO by Ben Sharrock (United Kingdom) - 1h53

Production : CARAVAN CINEMA LTD - International Sales : PROTAGONIST PICTURES

ROUGE (Red Soil) by Farid Bentoumi (France) - 1h26

Production : LES FILMS VELVET - International Sales : WTFILMS - French Distribution : AD VITAM

SWEAT by Magnus Von Horn (Sweden) - 1h40

Production : LAVA FILMS - International Sales : NEW EUROPE FILM INTERNATIONAL SALES

TEDDY by Ludovic et Zoran Boukherma (France) - 1h28

Production : BAXTER FILMS - International Sales : WTFILMS - French Distribution : THE JOKERS FILMS

FEBRUARY (Février) by Kamen Kalev (Bulgaria) - 2h05

Production : KORO FILMS - French Distribution : UFO DISTRIBUTION

AMMONITE by Francis Lee (United Kingdom) - 2h

Production : SEE-SAW FILMS - International Sales : CROSS CITY FILMS - French Distribution : PYRAMIDE DISTRIBUTION

UN MÉDECIN DE NUIT by Elie Wajeman (France) - 1h40

Production : PARTIZAN FILMS - International Sales : BE FOR FILMS - French Distribution : DIAPHANA DISTRIBUTION

ENFANT TERRIBLE by Oskar Roehler (Germany) - 2h14

Production : BAVARIA FILMPRODUKTION - International Sales : BAVARIA FILMPRODUKTION

NADIA, BUTTERFLY by Pascal Plante (Canada) - 1h46

Production : NEMESIS FILMS - International Sales : WAZABI FILMS

HERE WE ARE by Nir Bergman (Israel) - 1h34

Production : SPIRO FILMS - International Sales : MK2 FILMS

AN OMNIBUS FILM

SEPTET: THE STORY OF HONG KONG by Ann Hui, Johnnie TO, Tsui Hark, Sammo Hung, Yuen Woo-Ping et Patrick Tam (Hong Kong) - 1h53

Production : MILKYWAY IMAGE - International Sales : MEDIA ASIA DISTRIBUTION

THE FIRST FEATURES

FALLING by Viggo Mortensen (USA) - 1h52

Production : PERCIVAL PICTURES - International Sales : HANWAY FILMS - French Distribution : METROPOLITAN FILMEXPORT

PLEASURE by Ninja Thyberg (Sweden) - 1h45

Production : PLATTFORM PRODUKTION - International Sales : VERSATILE

SLALOM by Charlène Favier (France) - 1h32

Production : MILLE ET UNE PRODUCTIONS - International Sales : THE PARTY FILM INTERNATIONAL SALES - French Distribution : JOUR2FÊTE

CASA DE ANTIGUIDADES (Memory House) by Joao Paulo Miranda Maria (Brazil) - 1h27

Production : MANEKI FILMS

BROKEN KEYS (Fausse note) by Jimmy Keyrouz (Lebanon) - 1h30

Production : EZEKIEL

IBRAHIM by Samir Guesmi (France) - 1h20

Production : WHY NOT PRODUCTIONS - International Sales : WILD BUNCH INTERNATIONAL- French Distribution : WILD BUNCH INTERNATIONAL

BEGINNING (Au commencement) by Déa Kulumbegashvili (Georgia) - 2h10

Production : FIRST PICTURE / O.F.A - International Sales : WILD BUNCH INTERNATIONAL

GAGARINE by Fanny Liatard et Jérémy Trouilh (France) - 1h35

Production : HAUT ET COURT - International Sales : TOTEM FILMS - French Distribution : HAUT ET COURT

16 PRINTEMPS by Suzanne Lindon (France) - 1h13

Production : AVENUE B PRODUCTIONS - International Sales : LUXBOX - French Distribution : PANAME DISTRIBUTION

VAURIEN by Peter Dourountzis (France) - 1h35

Production : 10:15 PRODUCTIONS - International Sales : KINOLOGY - French Distribution : REZO FILMS

GARÇON CHIFFON by Nicolas Maury (France) - 1h48

Production : CG CINEMA - International Sales : LES FILMS DU LOSANGE - French Distribution : LES FILMS DU LOSANGE

SI LE VENT TOMBE (Should the Wind Fall) by Nora Martirosyan (Armenia) - 1h40

Production : SISTER PRODUCTIONS - International Sales : INDIE INTERNATIONAL SALES - French Distribution : ROUGE DISTRIBUTION

JOHN AND THE HOLE by Pascual Sisto (USA) - 1h38

Production : MUTRESSA MOVIES

STRIDING INTO THE WIND (Courir au gré du vent) by WEI Shujun (China) - 2h36

Production : ALIBABA PICTURES

THE DEATH OF CINEMA AND MY FATHER TOO (La Mort du cinéma et de mon père aussi) by Dani Rosenberg (Israel) - 1h40

Production : PARDES FILMS - International Sales : FILMS BOUTIQUE

3 DOCUMENTARY FILMS

EN ROUTE POUR LE MILLIARD (The Billion Road) by Dieudo Hamadi - (Democratic Republic of Congo) - 1h30

Production : LES FILMS DE L'OEIL SAUVAGE - International Sales : ANDANA FILMS

THE TRUFFLE HUNTERS by Michael Dweck et Gregory Kershaw (USA) - 1h24

Production : GO GIGI GO PRODUCTIONS LLC - International Sales : SONY PICTURES CLASSICS - French Distribution : SONY PICTURES CLASSICS

9 JOURS A RAQQA by Xavier de Lauzanne - (France) - 1h30

Production : ALOEST FILMS

5 COMEDY FILMS

ANTOINETTE DANS LES CÉVÈNNES by Caroline Vignal (France) - 1h35

Production : CHAPKA FILMS - International Sales : PLAYTIME - French Distribution : DIAPHANA DISTRIBUTION

LES DEUX ALFRED by Bruno Podalydès (France) - 1h30

Production : WHY NOT PRODUCTIONS - French Distribution : UGC DISTRIBUTION

UN TRIOMPHE (The big hit) by Emmanuel Courcol (France) - 1h40

Production : AGAT FILMS & CIE - International Sales : MK2 FILMS - French Distribution : MEMENTO FILMS DISTRIBUTION

L’ORIGINE DU MONDE by Laurent Lafitte (France) - 1st film

Production : TRESOR FILMS - International Sales : STUDIO CANAL - French Distribution : STUDIO CANAL

LE DISCOURS by Laurent Tirard (France) - 1h27

Production : LES FILMS SUR MESURE - International Sales : CHARADES - French Distribution : LE PACTE

4 ANIMATED FILMS

AYA TO MAJO (Aya and the Witch) by Gorô Miyazaki (Japan) - 1h22

Production : NHK / NHK ENTERPRISES / STUDIO GHIBLI - International Sales : WILD BUNCH INTERNATIONAL - French Distribution : WILD BUNCH

FLEE by Jonas Poher Rasmussen (Denmark) - 1h30

Production : FINAL CUT FOR REAL - International Sales : CINEPHIL

JOSEP by Aurel (France) - 1h20 - 1st film

Production : LES FILMS D'ICI - International Sales : DOC & FILM INTERNATIONAL - French Distribution : SOPHIE DULAC DISTRIBUTION

SOUL by Pete Docter (USA) - 1h30

Production : PIXAR ANIMATION STUDIOS - French Distribution : THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY

