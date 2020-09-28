Four features will screen on the Croisette and a jury will preside over Cannes' short film selection.

The 2020 Cannes Film Festival is back on.

Following the world-renowned cinema event's postponement in the wake of the global coronavirus pandemic earlier this year, the festival has announced it will continue this October with its 2020 Special Cannes series of in-person screenings.

Four feature films from the 2020 Official Selection will show at 2020 Special Cannes, including Emmanuel Courcol's The Big Hit!, Bruno Podalydès's The French Tech, Naomi Kawase's True Mothers, and Déa Kulumbegashvili's Beginning. A jury is also set to award the Palme d'Or for short films and the Cinéfondation prizes during the three-day special.

"We are delighted to see the Festival hosted by the Cannes City Hall in October, just as we were sad not to have held the event in May," Cannes president Pierre Lescure said in a press statement. "Thanks to this collaboration, films from the Official Selection will now be shown on the Croisette again. This is our way to be in Cannes, alongside its population and all the professionals with whom we work hand in hand every year."

Elsewhere on the festival circuit, the 2020 Telluride Film Festival canceled its annual, Oscar-positioning event, while the Venice International Film Festival continued with an altered rollout during the pandemic. The Toronto International Film Festival, the New York Film Festival, and AFI Fest adapted their in-person screenings schedule to host a majority of their selected titles on digital platforms.

2020 Special Cannes runs Oct. 27-29.