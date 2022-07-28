See this year's slate for the Toronto International Film Festival, which includes new titles from Brendan Fraser, Tyler Perry, Olivia Colman, Laura Dern, Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, and more.

The stars are headed north as part of the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival lineup.

TIFF 2022 Lee Jung-jae in Squid Game / David Bowie in Moonage Daydream / Brendan Fraser in The Whale The 2022 TIFF lineup includes 'Squid Game' star Lee Jung-jae's directorial debut, a new David Bowie documentary, and Brendan Fraser's 'The Whale.' | Credit: Noh Juhan/Netflix; Michael Putland/Getty Images; A24

The Woman King Viola Davis wages war against European colonialism in 'The Woman King.' | Credit: Ilze Kitshoff/TriStar Pictures

"We're excited to welcome some of the most celebrated figures in movies back to Toronto to present their Gala and Special Presentation films," said TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey in a statement. "With stories that span six continents and feature performances you just have to see, this lineup delivers the rich experiences we wait all year for. Cinema is alive. Red carpets are back. And the best audience in the world awaits them in Toronto."

TIFF plays a crucial role in the global film industry, often hosting the premieres of big commercial projects as well as smaller, independently and internationally produced prestige films. The festival also has a reputation for stoking Oscars buzz ahead of the Academy Awards season, as the event often launches awards-bound projects into the race. Across the past decade, nine of the 10 TIFF People's Choice Award winners have gone on to win or be nominated for the Academy's Best Picture prize — including last year's Best Picture nominee Belfast.

See the full 2022 lineup for the Toronto International Film Festival's Gala and Special Presentations programs below. TIFF runs from Sept. 8-18. Tickets are available now.

Gala Presentations

Alice, Darling — Mary Nighy (Canada, USA)

World Premiere

Black Ice — Hubert Davis (Canada)

World Premiere

Butcher's Crossing — Gabe Polsky (USA)

World Premiere

The Greatest Beer Run Ever — Peter Farrelly (USA)

World Premiere

The Hummingbird Francesca Archibugi — (Italy, France)

World Premiere

Hunt — Lee Jung-jae (South Korea)

North American Premiere

A Jazzman's Blues — Tyler Perry (USA)

World Premiere

Kacchey Limbu — Shubham Yogi (India)

World Premiere

Moving On — Paul Weitz (USA)

World Premiere

Paris Memories — Alice Winocour (France)

North American Premiere

Prisoner's Daughter — Catherine Hardwicke (USA)

World Premiere

Raymond & Ray — Rodrigo García (USA)

World Premiere

Roost — Amy Redford (USA)

World Premiere

Sidney — Reginald Hudlin (USA)

World Premiere

The Son — Florian Zeller (United Kingdom)

North American Premiere

The Swimmers — Sally El Hosaini (United Kingdom)

World Premiere

What's Love Got to Do With It? — Shekhar Kapur (United Kingdom)

World Premiere

The Woman King — Gina Prince-Bythewood (USA)

World Premiere

The Whale Brendan Fraser in 'The Whale' | Credit: A24

Special Presentations

Allelujah — Sir Richard Eyre (United Kingdom)

World Premiere

All Quiet on the Western Front — Edward Berger (USA, Germany)

World Premiere

The Banshees of Inisherin — Martin McDonagh (United Kingdom, Ireland, USA)

North American Premiere

Blueback — Robert Connolly (Australia)

World Premiere

The Blue Caftan — Maryam Touzani (Morocco, France, Belgium, Denmark)

North American Premiere

Broker — Hirokazu Kore-eda (South Korea)

Canadian Premiere

Brother — Clement Virgo (Canada)

World Premiere

Bros — Nicholas Stoller (USA)

World Premiere

Catherine Called Birdy — Lena Dunham (United Kingdom)

World Premiere

Causeway — Lila Neugebauer (USA)

World Premiere

Chevalier — Stephen Williams (USA)

World Premiere

Corsage — Marie Kreutzer (Austria, France, Germany)

North American Premiere

Decision to Leave — Park Chan-wook (South Korea)

North American Premiere

Devotion — JD Dillard (USA)

World Premiere

Driving Madeleine — Christian Carion (France)

International Premiere

El Suplente — Diego Lerman (Argentina, Italy, Mexico, Spain, France)

World Premiere

Empire of Light — Sam Mendes (United Kingdom, USA)

Canadian Premiere

The Eternal Daughter — Joanna Hogg (United Kingdom)

North American Premiere

The Fabelmans — Steven Spielberg (USA)

World Premiere

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery — Rian Johnson (USA)

World Premiere

Good Night Oppy — Ryan White (USA)

International Premiere

The Good Nurse — Tobias Lindholm (USA)

World Premiere

Holy Spider — Ali Abbasi (Denmark, Germany, Sweden, France)

Canadian Premiere

Joyland — Saim Sadiq (Pakistan)

North American Premiere

The King's Horseman — Biyi Bandele (Nigeria)

World Premiere

The Lost King — Stephen Frears (United Kingdom)

World Premiere

A Man of Reason — Jung Woo-sung (South Korea)

World Premiere

The Menu — Mark Mylod (USA)

World Premiere

On the Come Up — Sanaa Lathan (USA)

World Premiere

One Fine Morning — Mia Hansen-Løve (France)

Canadian Premiere

Other People's Children — Rebecca Zlotowski (France)

North American Premiere

Moonage Daydream — Brett Morgen (USA)

North American Premiere

My Policeman — Michael Grandage (United Kingdom)

World Premiere

Nanny — Nikyatu Jusu (USA)

International Premiere

No Bears — Jafar Panahi (Iran)

North American Premiere

The Return of Tanya Tucker: Featuring Brandi Carlile — Kathlyn Horan (USA)

International Premiere

Saint Omer — Alice Diop (France)

North American Premiere

Sanctuary — Zachary Wigon (USA)

World Premiere

Stories Not to Be Told — Cesc Gay (Spain)

World Premiere

Triangle of Sadness — Ruben Östlund (Sweden, United Kingdom, USA, France, Greece)

North American Premiere

Walk Up — Hong Sangsoo (South Korea)

World Premiere

Wendell & Wild — Henry Selick (USA)

World Premiere

The Whale — Darren Aronofsky (USA)

North American Premiere

Women Talking — Sarah Polley (USA)

International Premiere

The Wonder — Sebastián Lelio (United Kingdom, Ireland)

Canadian Premiere

