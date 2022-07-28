David Bowie doc, Squid Game star's directorial debut, more join full TIFF 2022 lineup
The stars are headed north as part of the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival lineup.
As announced Thursday, notable titles joining TIFF's growing slate include buzzy projects like Brendan Fraser's transformative turn as a 600-pound man in Darren Aronofsky's The Whale; Brett Morgen's trippy David Bowie documentary, Moonage Daydream; Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae's directorial debut, Hunt; Sarah Polley's Women Talking, a mysterious drama featuring Frances McDormand about sexual assaults in a religious colony; Florian Zeller's Laura Dern- and Hugh Jackman-fronted The Son; Sam Mendes' Olivia Colman–led romantic drama Empire of Light; Peter Farrelly's Zac Efron–starring war drama The Greatest Beer Run Ever; Tyler Perry's crime drama A Jazzman's Blues; and Oscar nominee Reginald Hudlin's Sidney Poitier documentary.
The festival previously announced other high-profile films heading to this year's event, including Steven Spielberg's semi-autobiographical coming-of-age drama The Fabelmans, Billy Eichner's gay rom-com Bros, Lena Dunham's period piece Catherine Called Birdy, Viola Davis' warrior epic The Woman King, Harry Styles' My Policeman, and Daniel Craig's highly anticipated sequel Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, among others.
"We're excited to welcome some of the most celebrated figures in movies back to Toronto to present their Gala and Special Presentation films," said TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey in a statement. "With stories that span six continents and feature performances you just have to see, this lineup delivers the rich experiences we wait all year for. Cinema is alive. Red carpets are back. And the best audience in the world awaits them in Toronto."
TIFF plays a crucial role in the global film industry, often hosting the premieres of big commercial projects as well as smaller, independently and internationally produced prestige films. The festival also has a reputation for stoking Oscars buzz ahead of the Academy Awards season, as the event often launches awards-bound projects into the race. Across the past decade, nine of the 10 TIFF People's Choice Award winners have gone on to win or be nominated for the Academy's Best Picture prize — including last year's Best Picture nominee Belfast.
See the full 2022 lineup for the Toronto International Film Festival's Gala and Special Presentations programs below. TIFF runs from Sept. 8-18. Tickets are available now.
Gala Presentations
Alice, Darling — Mary Nighy (Canada, USA)
World Premiere
Black Ice — Hubert Davis (Canada)
World Premiere
Butcher's Crossing — Gabe Polsky (USA)
World Premiere
The Greatest Beer Run Ever — Peter Farrelly (USA)
World Premiere
The Hummingbird Francesca Archibugi — (Italy, France)
World Premiere
Hunt — Lee Jung-jae (South Korea)
North American Premiere
A Jazzman's Blues — Tyler Perry (USA)
World Premiere
Kacchey Limbu — Shubham Yogi (India)
World Premiere
Moving On — Paul Weitz (USA)
World Premiere
Paris Memories — Alice Winocour (France)
North American Premiere
Prisoner's Daughter — Catherine Hardwicke (USA)
World Premiere
Raymond & Ray — Rodrigo García (USA)
World Premiere
Roost — Amy Redford (USA)
World Premiere
Sidney — Reginald Hudlin (USA)
World Premiere
The Son — Florian Zeller (United Kingdom)
North American Premiere
The Swimmers — Sally El Hosaini (United Kingdom)
World Premiere
What's Love Got to Do With It? — Shekhar Kapur (United Kingdom)
World Premiere
The Woman King — Gina Prince-Bythewood (USA)
World Premiere
Special Presentations
Allelujah — Sir Richard Eyre (United Kingdom)
World Premiere
All Quiet on the Western Front — Edward Berger (USA, Germany)
World Premiere
The Banshees of Inisherin — Martin McDonagh (United Kingdom, Ireland, USA)
North American Premiere
Blueback — Robert Connolly (Australia)
World Premiere
The Blue Caftan — Maryam Touzani (Morocco, France, Belgium, Denmark)
North American Premiere
Broker — Hirokazu Kore-eda (South Korea)
Canadian Premiere
Brother — Clement Virgo (Canada)
World Premiere
Bros — Nicholas Stoller (USA)
World Premiere
Catherine Called Birdy — Lena Dunham (United Kingdom)
World Premiere
Causeway — Lila Neugebauer (USA)
World Premiere
Chevalier — Stephen Williams (USA)
World Premiere
Corsage — Marie Kreutzer (Austria, France, Germany)
North American Premiere
Decision to Leave — Park Chan-wook (South Korea)
North American Premiere
Devotion — JD Dillard (USA)
World Premiere
Driving Madeleine — Christian Carion (France)
International Premiere
El Suplente — Diego Lerman (Argentina, Italy, Mexico, Spain, France)
World Premiere
Empire of Light — Sam Mendes (United Kingdom, USA)
Canadian Premiere
The Eternal Daughter — Joanna Hogg (United Kingdom)
North American Premiere
The Fabelmans — Steven Spielberg (USA)
World Premiere
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery — Rian Johnson (USA)
World Premiere
Good Night Oppy — Ryan White (USA)
International Premiere
The Good Nurse — Tobias Lindholm (USA)
World Premiere
Holy Spider — Ali Abbasi (Denmark, Germany, Sweden, France)
Canadian Premiere
Joyland — Saim Sadiq (Pakistan)
North American Premiere
The King's Horseman — Biyi Bandele (Nigeria)
World Premiere
The Lost King — Stephen Frears (United Kingdom)
World Premiere
A Man of Reason — Jung Woo-sung (South Korea)
World Premiere
The Menu — Mark Mylod (USA)
World Premiere
On the Come Up — Sanaa Lathan (USA)
World Premiere
One Fine Morning — Mia Hansen-Løve (France)
Canadian Premiere
Other People's Children — Rebecca Zlotowski (France)
North American Premiere
Moonage Daydream — Brett Morgen (USA)
North American Premiere
My Policeman — Michael Grandage (United Kingdom)
World Premiere
Nanny — Nikyatu Jusu (USA)
International Premiere
No Bears — Jafar Panahi (Iran)
North American Premiere
The Return of Tanya Tucker: Featuring Brandi Carlile — Kathlyn Horan (USA)
International Premiere
Saint Omer — Alice Diop (France)
North American Premiere
Sanctuary — Zachary Wigon (USA)
World Premiere
Stories Not to Be Told — Cesc Gay (Spain)
World Premiere
Triangle of Sadness — Ruben Östlund (Sweden, United Kingdom, USA, France, Greece)
North American Premiere
Walk Up — Hong Sangsoo (South Korea)
World Premiere
Wendell & Wild — Henry Selick (USA)
World Premiere
The Whale — Darren Aronofsky (USA)
North American Premiere
Women Talking — Sarah Polley (USA)
International Premiere
The Wonder — Sebastián Lelio (United Kingdom, Ireland)
Canadian Premiere
