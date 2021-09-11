Film Festivals

See the stars at 2021 SCAD Savannah Film Festival
See EW's exclusive portraits from the fest.
Meet the recipients of EW's Breaking Big Awards at ​SCAD Savannah Film Festival
The Last Duel review: A starry, brutal epic rises above its ridiculous hair
You've got (chain)mail.
Kenneth Branagh, Ruth Negga, Maggie Gyllenhaal, and more to receive SCAD Savannah Film Festival honors
SCAD also announces its schedule for the 24th annual fest.
Titane review: Buckle your seatbelts, this body-horror sensation is outrageously good
Le freak, c'est chic.
The Tragedy of Macbeth review: Shakespeare gets a stark, sumptuous update
Joel Coen lavishes his moody reworking with extraordinary care and atmosphere — helmed by two titanic stars and shot in startling black and white.
Parallel Mothers review: Two pregnant women align in Pedro Almodovar's messy but lovely new film
Oh, baby.
Belfast is now the Best Picture frontrunner with major pre-Oscars award
Kenneth Branagh's Belfast has won the TIFF People's Choice Award, a major precursor accolade that has gone to 9 eventual Best Picture winners or nominees in the last 10 years.
Caitríona Balfe's Oscar-bound Belfast turn is for 'the people, the community, the heart' of Ireland
How the controversial Alanis Morissette doc handles disturbing sexual assault allegations
Lee Daniels fired 'disrespectful' Precious crew after white DP couldn't light Black skin
Alanis Morissette slams new documentary's 'salacious agenda' and 'reductive' story

Naomi Watts teases her return to horror in 'freaky' Ryan Murphy Watcher series

Watts says the original "freaky" article inspired her deep dive into terrifying stalker territory for Murphy's new Netflix series The Watcher: "It’s a genre that you know I love."

Maggie Gyllenhaal, Penélope Cruz, Jane Campion pick up awards at Venice Film Festival
Film Festivals // September 11, 2021
The Guilty review: Jake Gyllenhaal goes ham in overwrought Netflix thriller
Movie Reviews // September 10, 2021
How Jessica Chastain transformed into Tammy Faye Bakker for The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Movies // September 10, 2021
See all the stars at the Toronto International Film Festival
Movies // September 10, 2021
The must-see films and performances from the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival
Film Festivals // September 09, 2021
Resident Evil star Sienna Guillory is a worried mother in clip from TIFF horror movie A Banquet
Movies // September 07, 2021
Edgar Wright pays tribute to Diana Rigg ahead of Last Night in Soho premiere at Venice
Movies // September 04, 2021
C'Mon C'Mon review: Joaquin Phoenix cries uncle in Mike Mills' gentle, bittersweet indie
Movie Reviews // September 03, 2021
Dune review: Denis Villeneuve's starry sci-fi epic is breathtaking, and a little bit maddening
Movie Reviews // September 03, 2021
Encounter Telluride review: Riz Ahmed is the best thing about the eerie, uneven road-trip drama
Movie Reviews // September 02, 2021
See all the stars at the Venice Film Festival
Movies // September 01, 2021
Elliot Page to receive 2021 Outfest Annual Achievement Award
Film Festivals // August 09, 2021
Octavia Spencer to receive ally award at 2021 Outfest L.A. LGBTQ Film Festival
Film Festivals // August 02, 2021
TIFF makes Dear Evan Hansen world premiere available digitally and in person
Movies // July 20, 2021
Watch Spike Lee shock Cannes by revealing Palme d'Or winner too soon
Awards // July 17, 2021
Cannes names Julia Ducournau the 2nd woman director ever to win the Palme d'Or
Awards // July 17, 2021
Basic Instinct director Paul Verhoeven blasts critics who call his new lesbian nun film 'blasphemy'
Movies // July 13, 2021
Tilda Swinton captured on video hilariously pranking Timothée Chalamet at Cannes
Movies // July 13, 2021
Jodie Turner-Smith robbed of jewelry worth over €10,000 in Cannes hotel room burglary: Reports
Celebrity // July 11, 2021
See all the stars at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival
Movies // July 06, 2021
Robert De Niro and Martin Scorsese on why Raging Bull almost didn't happen
Movies // June 21, 2021
Dave Chappelle closes out Tribeca Festival with documentary celebration
Movies // June 20, 2021
M. Night Shyamalan and Alex Wolff detail the pandemic production of Old at Tribeca Festival
Movies // June 19, 2021
Frances McDormand, Steve Buscemi, and Joel Coen reunite to reflect on 25 years of Fargo
Movies // June 19, 2021
Stars strike a pose in the 2021 Tribeca Festival portrait studio
Movies // June 16, 2021
