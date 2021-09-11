Film Festivals

See the stars at 2021 SCAD Savannah Film Festival
See EW's exclusive portraits from the fest.
The Last Duel review: A starry, brutal epic rises above its ridiculous hair
You've got (chain)mail.
Kenneth Branagh, Ruth Negga, Maggie Gyllenhaal, and more to receive SCAD Savannah Film Festival honors
SCAD also announces its schedule for the 24th annual fest.
Titane review: Buckle your seatbelts, this body-horror sensation is outrageously good
Le freak, c'est chic.
The Tragedy of Macbeth review: Shakespeare gets a stark, sumptuous update
Joel Coen lavishes his moody reworking with extraordinary care and atmosphere — helmed by two titanic stars and shot in startling black and white.