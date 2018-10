With the grand finale of the Fifty Shades franchise, we’ve finally reached the climax — of Anastasia Grey’s (née Steele) flawless wardrobe, that is. Shot back-to-back with Fifty Shades Darker in the first half of 2016, the fashion of Fifty Shades Freed is two years old — which doesn’t mean Ana’s look is dated, as costume designer Shay Cunliffe looked backward for classic styles and forward for fresh trends in which to dress Mrs. Grey, but it does mean that most of the actual pieces worn by Dakota Johnson in the film are no longer available. But worry not! Style Hunter has scoured the internet and tracked down dupes for the best looks from Ana’s colorful but oh-so-Grey wardrobe.