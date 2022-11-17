Shiny fictional metals ranked, from vibranium to Valyrian steel

8. Eternium (Black Adam)

You could fill an entire periodic table with all of the weird elements and metals in the DC Universe. The crystal kryptonite is easily the most famous, but there are dozens more, ranging from the gravity-defying Nth metal to the not-so-originally named Batmanium and Supermanium. (Throughout the years, Wonder Woman's bracelets alone have had, like, 12 different origin stories, and depending on the source material, they've been made out of metals like Amazonium, Eighth Metal, or Feminum.)

DC's most recent film release, Black Adam, focuses on an entirely different metal: eternium. Much of the film's plot centers on this glowy ore, which is mined in the fictional country of Kahndaq and used to create evil weapons or demonic tiaras. Black Adam introduces a few interesting ideas about colonialism and how the struggle over natural resources can enable oppressive regimes, but eternium's characteristics are pretty poorly defined. Mostly, this just feels like a boring rip-off of other, more interesting metals. Next!

Cool verdict: It glows! But overall, meh. Could be cooler.