Ferris Bueller's Day Off spinoff about those Ferrari joy-riding valets in the works at Paramount

Ferris Bueller isn't the only one taking a day off.

A spinoff of John Hughes' beloved 1986 comedy Ferris Bueller's Day Off, titled Sam and Victor's Day Off, is in the works at Paramount, EW has confirmed.

The film, which hails from Cobra Kai creators Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald, follows the same-day adventure of the titular valets who took Cameron's (Alan Ruck) dad's Ferrari on a joy ride in the 1986 film. The valets, who didn't have names in the original film, were played by Richard Edson and the late Larry "Flash" Jenkins, who died in 2019.

There's no word yet on who will play the valets this time or who will direct the film, but Bill Posley, who also served as an executive story editor on Cobra Kai and recently debuted his first feature directorial effort Bitch Ass at SXSW, is writing the screenplay.

Ferris Bueller's Day Off Matthew Broderick in 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off' | Credit: CBS via Getty Images

Ferris Bueller's Day Off follows Matthew Broderick's titular character as he plays hooky from high school with his friend Cameron and girlfriend Sloane (Mia Sara). An '80s classic and box office success, having grossed $70.7 million off of a $5 million budget, the film also inspired a short-lived sitcom in 1990, starring Charlie Schlatter as Ferris Bueller and Jennifer Aniston as his nemesis sister, Jeanie Bueller.

Paul Young (Key & Peele) is producing Sam and Victor's Day Off through his company, Make Good Content. Stephen Cedars, Benji Kleiman, and Scott Yacyshyn are associate producers on the film, while Devon Young is the executive overseeing the project for Make Good.

