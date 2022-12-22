Life moves pretty fast, especially if you're in a Ferrari. Which is why someone just paid $337,500 at auction for that head-turning luxury sports car as featured in Ferris Bueller's Day Off.

Considering that this is a Ferrari 250 GT California, and the 1961 Ferrari 250 GT SWB California Spyder from the 1963 film Yesterday, Today, Tomorrow became the most expensive movie car sold at auction in 2016 when it fetched more than $17 million, that $300K+ price tag sounds like something of a steal. But before you picture the lucky bidder catching air and joyriding this car around the city, you should know that this car does not work. As in, it has no engine or drivetrain. (And if we're getting nitpicky, the rear passenger side taillight is missing and the chrome trim has pitting and oxidation issues. )

This fake Ferrari was actually one of three replicas specifically built for John Hughes' 1986 comedy hit starring Matthew Broderick as a resourceful school-skipping teenager, and it's not a "functioning automobile," according to Heritage Auctions. The car was used for the sequence in which it crashes through the glass window of the garage and plummets to the ground in Cameron's (Alan Ruck) backyard. After the film completed production, the car was rebuilt as a "display piece." The "hero" driving car that was seen in the film sold in 2020 for $396,000.

FERRIS BUELLER'S DAY OFF, Matthew Broderick, 1986 Matthew Broderick and one of the fake Ferraris in 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off' | Credit: Everett Collection

Earlier this year, Paramount confirmed that a Ferris Bueller's Day Off spin-off movie was in the works. Sam and Victor's Day Off centers on the valets (played in the original film by Richard Edson and the late Larry "Flash" Jenkins) who took Cameron's dad's Ferrari on that famous joyride.

