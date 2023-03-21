Life moves pretty fast. One day you and your best friend are skipping school to catch a Cubs game and hijack a parade float, the next you're supporting him at the premiere of his critically acclaimed HBO show.

Alan Ruck attended the Succession season 4 premiere Monday in New York, gathering with his screen siblings to celebrate the show's final season. But he was also joined by one guest who's definitely not a member of the Roy family: Matthew Broderick, who starred with Ruck in Ferris Bueller's Day Off.

The two actors headlined the 1986 John Hughes classic, with Broderick playing the titular truant and Ruck playing his neurotic best friend, Cameron Frye. The pair have remained close, and HBO Max shared a photo booth clip of them together at the premiere party.

Broderick, now 61, and Ruck, 66, have been friends for decades: Even before Ferris Bueller, they costarred in a Broadway production of Biloxi Blues, and it was Broderick who first encouraged Ruck to audition for the movie.

Last year brought news that Paramount is developing a Ferris Bueller's Day Off spin-off, following the two valets who took Cameron's dad's car for a joyride. Ruck and Broderick aren't involved, but Ruck told PeopleTV in 2020 that he had his own idea for a Ferris Bueller sequel — with a geriatric twist.

"There are always little rumors, and different writers will come up to [me] at parties or awards shows and say, 'I've got a great idea,' and then you never hear anything more about it," Ruck said. "Back in the day, John Hughes talked to Matthew briefly about maybe having Ferris go to college. I always thought they should wait until Matthew and I are in our 70s. Cameron's in a nursing home, and Ferris comes and breaks him out!"

Alan Ruck and Matthew Broderick in 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off' Alan Ruck and Matthew Broderick in 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off' | Credit: Everett Collection

Ruck currently stars as eldest son Connor Roy on Succession, which returns for its fourth and final season March 26 on HBO.

