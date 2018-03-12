12 inspiring female-driven sports movies

There’s no crying in baseball — but there most certainly can be women in it. More than twenty-five years later, A League of Their Own is still the gold standard not just of female-centric sports movies but sports movies in general. Geena Davis stars as Dottie Hinson, the star catcher “who plays like Gehrig, and looks like Garbo,” and Lori Petty is her competitive little sister Kit, who can’t match Dottie’s talent or poise but makes up for it in drive. Backed by a supporting cast that includes Madonna, Rosie O’Donnell, and Tom Hanks as their washed-up, alcoholic coach, Penny Marshall’s classic thrillingly dramatizes America’s pastime alongside the uniquely complicated friendships and rivalries that exist between women.