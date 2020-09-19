Felicity Jones, On the Basis of Sex director pay tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Jones portrayed Ginsburg in the 2018 biopic On the Basis of Sex, which focuses on the future justice's early legal career, particularly the 1972 case Moritz v. Commissioner, one of Ginsburg's first cases dealing with issues of gender discrimination. Ginsburg herself has a cameo at the end of the film, with the final scene showing the justice walking up the steps of the Supreme Court building.

"Ruth Bader Ginsburg gave us hope, a public figure who stood for integrity and justice — a responsibility she did not wear lightly," Jones said in a statement. "She will be missed not only as a beacon of light in these difficult times but for her razor sharp wit and extraordinary humanity. She taught us all so much. I will miss her deeply."

The film's director, Mimi Leder, also paid tribute to Ginsburg with a post on Instagram. "RBG I will never forget you," Leder wrote. "Thank you for profoundly changing the world with your fiercely brilliant powerful mind, heart and soul! Your courage and bravery paved the way for us all. We will continue the fight in your name. Warrior!!! Rest in Peace and Power my dear friend Madam Justice."

Ginsburg's death provoked an outpouring of grief from politicians and celebrities alike, reflecting the jurist's status as a cultural icon, widely revered for her work advancing gender equality and women's rights.

“It was really unusual playing someone that I love that much," Jones said in an interview with EW at the time of the film's release. "She’s with me all the time, she’s like a lucky charm on my shoulder — like a little Ruth Bader Ginsburg on my shoulder, in her gown."