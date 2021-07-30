Fear Street stars talk trilogy's bloody twists and queer love story: 'It's so groundbreaking'

Warning: This article contains spoilers for all three Fear Street movies.

Fear Street winds its way through three different eras, but its heart (besides that gross underground devil-heart) is the queer love story introduced in the trilogy's first entry, 1994. As director Leigh Janiak previously told EW, the romance between Deena (Kiana Madeira) and Sam (Olivia Scott Welch), and their triumphant happy ending, was intended as a subversion of horror movies' past treatment of LGBTQ characters and a make-good for the genre.

"I love the fact that Deena and Sam got their happy ending," Madeira tells EW. "I think that was so important. I can't really see the trilogy working if that wasn't the case."

"Representing the queer community in Fear Street has been and is still such an honor," she adds. "Especially in genre films, there are so many tropes that have existed in the past where queer characters wouldn't even live past the first 10 pages of a script. So to have this trilogy that's anchored in a queer love story… it's just so groundbreaking."

Fear Street Kiana Madeira and Olivia Scott Welch in 'Fear Street Part 3: 1666' | Credit: Netflix

Madeira and Welch also play Sarah Fier and Hannah Miller, respectively, in the trilogy's third entry, 1666. The romance between the two young women in the 17th century parallels Sam and Deena's in the 1990s, which "makes you fall in love with Sam and Deena even more," Welch says.

"It's a representation of what we haven't seen of their relationship," Welch says of the actresses' roles in 1666. "It's us playing the characters, and you really fall and love and are rooting for them."

Check out the video above for more from Madeira and Welch, including the most intense moments for them during filming, their chemistry on set, and whether they would be up for more Fear Street movies. (Spoiler alert: absolutely.)

Related content: