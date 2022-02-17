Megan Thee Stallion will star in R-rated musical that's basically Parent Trap

Megan Thee Stallion. Bowen Yang. R-rated musical. Parent Trap. What more could you want from A24's first movie musical.

F*cking Identical Twins, A24's first-ever movie musical, sounds insane.

First, it has Megan Thee Stallion. The hip-hop star who's always doing hot girl s--- joins a cast that includes Saturday Night Live's Bowen Yang, Broadway veteran Nathan Lane, Megan (Thee) Mullally of Will & Grace fame, and Aaron Jackson and Josh Sharp of Comedy Central's The Opposition.

Second, it's an R-rated musical. Larry Charles of Borat and Seinfeld is directing F*cking Identical Twins from a concept from Jackson and Sharp. The film is based on the duo's two-man stage show that debuted at the Upright Citizens Brigade in 2014.

Jackson and Sharp are writing F*cking Identical Twins, in addition to collaborating with Karl Saint Lucy on original songs. Marius de Vries, who worked on La La Land and Moulin Rouge, will serve as executive music producer with Fiora Cutler as music supervisor.

And third, the movie is basically The Parent Trap. It's described as "a subversive musical spin" on the story that began all the way back with the 1949 book Lottie and Lisa.

F*cking Identical Twins follows "two business adversaries who realize they're identical twin brothers and decide to switch places in order to reunite their divorced parents and become a family again," according to a logline description.

And there you have it. Chernin Entertainment, the production company behind The Greatest Showman, is producing and co-financing the film with A24. The movie sells itself.