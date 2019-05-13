15 of our favorite pop culture bookshops

Though the bookstore is never officially named in When Harry Met Sally, you can see the Shakespeare and Co. branding on the window in certain scenes. This bookstore is the site of the title characters’ auspicious third meeting where they finally become “friends.” As Carrie Fisher’s Marie aptly puts it, “Someone is staring at you in personal growth,” and it turns out to be Harry Burns (Billy Crystal). He connects with Sally (Meg Ryan), and they end up going to lunch after detailing the end of both of their current relationships. Who can resist a timeless meet (for the third time) cute in the “personal growth” section? If this were us, we’d want the rest of our life to start as soon as possible — beginning with this bookshop perfection.