Each state's favorite classic animated Disney movie

Gerrad Hall
August 22, 2018 at 05:41 PM EDT
<p>Walt Disney Animation Studios has a long catalog of classics, starting with 1937&#8217;s <em>Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs</em>, and also including&nbsp;<em>Bambi</em>, <em>Cinderella</em>, <em>Sleeping Beauty</em>, <em>The Little Mermaid</em>, <em>Aladdin</em>, <em>Beauty and the Beast</em>, <em>The Lion King</em>, <em>Mulan</em>, <em>Frozen</em>, and more.&nbsp;</p> <p><a href="https://www.cabletv.com/blog/states-favorite-disney-classic/">CableTV.com</a> released a report, which reveals each state&rsquo;s favorite animated Disney classic (limited to those released through the end of the &ldquo;Disney Renaissance&rdquo; in 1999). Using title familiarity, popularity, and cultural relevance, the team of analysts narrowed the list to 25 (out of 37 movies released from 1937 to 1999). They then used data from Google Trends to determine the movie each state (and Washington, D.C.) showed the most interest in over the last five years.&nbsp;</p> <p>Ahead, see which Disney classic is your state&rsquo;s favorite.</p>
The darlings of Disney animation

<p><em>The Lion King&nbsp;</em>(1994)</p>
ALABAMA

The Lion King (1994)

<p><em>Bambi&nbsp;</em>(1942)</p>
ALASKA

Bambi (1942)

<p><em>The Little Mermaid&nbsp;</em>(1989)</p>
ARIZONA

The Little Mermaid (1989)

<p><em>Pocahontas&nbsp;</em>(1995)</p>
ARKANSAS

Pocahontas (1995)

<p><em>Aladdin&nbsp;</em>(1992)</p>
CALIFORNIA

Aladdin (1992)

<p><em>The Lion King</em>&nbsp;(1994)</p>
COLORADO

The Lion King (1994)

<p><em>The Lion King</em>&nbsp;(1994)</p>
CONNECTICUT

The Lion King (1994)

<p><em>Lady and the Tramp</em>&nbsp;(1955)</p>
DELAWARE

Lady and the Tramp (1955)

<p><em>The Little Mermaid</em>&nbsp;(1989)</p>
FLORIDA

The Little Mermaid (1989)

<p><em>The Lion King</em>&nbsp;(1994)</p>
GEORGIA

The Lion King (1994)

<p><em>Mulan</em>&nbsp;(1998)</p>
HAWAII

Mulan (1998)

<p><em>Sleeping Beauty</em>&nbsp;(1959)</p>
IDAHO

Sleeping Beauty (1959)

<p><em>The Lion King</em>&nbsp;(1994)</p>
ILLINOIS

The Lion King (1994)

<p><em>The Lion King</em>&nbsp;(1994)</p>
INDIANA

The Lion King (1994)

<p><em>The Lion King</em>&nbsp;(1994)</p>
IOWA

The Lion King (1994)

<p><em>The Lion King</em>&nbsp;(1994)</p>
KANSAS

The Lion King (1994)

<p><em>The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh</em>&nbsp;(1977)</p>
KENTUCKY

The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh (1977)

<p><em>The Lion King</em>&nbsp;(1994)</p>
LOUISIANA

The Lion King (1994)

<p><em>Robin Hood</em>&nbsp;(1973)</p>
MAINE

Robin Hood (1973)

<p><em>Bambi</em>&nbsp;(1942)</p>
MARYLAND

Bambi (1942)

<p><em>The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh</em>&nbsp;(1977)</p>
MASSACHUSETTS

The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh (1977)

<p><em>The Lion King</em>&nbsp;(1994)</p>
MICHIGAN

The Lion King (1994)

<p><em>The Aristocats</em> (1970)</p>
MINNESOTA

The Aristocats (1970)

<p><em>Fantasia</em>&nbsp;(1940)</p>
MISSISSIPPI

Fantasia (1940)

<p><em>The Aristocats</em>&nbsp;(1970)</p>
MISSOURI

The Aristocats (1970)

<p><em>Bambi</em>&nbsp;(1942)</p>
MONTANA

Bambi (1942)

<p><em>The Fox and the Hound </em>(1981)&nbsp;</p>
NEBRASKA

The Fox and the Hound (1981) 

<p><em>The Little Mermaid</em> (1989)</p>
NEVADA

The Little Mermaid (1989)

<p><em>Robin Hood</em> (1973)</p>
NEW HAMPSHIRE

Robin Hood (1973)

<p><em>Aladdin</em>&nbsp;(1992)</p>
NEW JERSEY

Aladdin (1992)

<p><em>Alice in Wonderland</em>&nbsp;(1951)</p>
NEW MEXICO

Alice in Wonderland (1951)

<p><em>Dumbo</em>&nbsp;(1941)</p>
NEW YORK

Dumbo (1941)

<p><em>The Lion King</em>&nbsp;(1994)</p>
NORTH CAROLINA

The Lion King (1994)

<p><em>The Fox and the Hound</em> (1981)</p>
NORTH DAKOTA

The Fox and the Hound (1981)

<p><em>The Lion King</em>&nbsp;(1994)</p>
OHIO

The Lion King (1994)

<p><em>Bambi</em>&nbsp;(1942)</p>
OKLAHOMA

Bambi (1942)

<p><em>Robin Hood</em>&nbsp;(1973)</p>
OREGON

Robin Hood (1973)

<p><em>The Lion King</em> (1994)</p>
PENNSYLVANIA

The Lion King (1994)

<p><em>The Lion King</em> (1994)</p>
RHODE ISLAND

The Lion King (1994)

<p><em>The Lion King</em> (1994)</p>
SOUTH CAROLINA

The Lion King (1994)

<p><em>The Fox and the Hound</em> (1981)</p>
SOUTH DAKOTA

The Fox and the Hound (1981)

<p><em>The Aristocats</em> (1970)</p>
TENNESSEE

The Aristocats (1970)

<p><em>The Little Mermaid</em> (1989)</p>
TEXAS

The Little Mermaid (1989)

<p>14-way tie between:&nbsp;</p> <p><em>Snow White</em> (1937), <em>Pinocchio</em> (1940), <em>Cinderella</em> (1950), <em>Alice in Wonderland</em> (1951), <em>Peter Pan</em> (1953), <em>Lady and the Tramp</em> (1955), <em>Sleeping Beauty</em> (1959), <em>The Jungle Book</em> (1967), <em>Robin Hood</em> (1973), <em>The Little Mermaid</em> (1989), <em>Beauty and the Beast</em> (1991), <em>The Hunchback of Notre Dame</em> (1996), <em>Hercules</em> (1997), <em>Tarzan</em> (1999)</p>
UTAH

14-way tie between: 

Snow White (1937), Pinocchio (1940), Cinderella (1950), Alice in Wonderland (1951), Peter Pan (1953), Lady and the Tramp (1955), Sleeping Beauty (1959), The Jungle Book (1967), Robin Hood (1973), The Little Mermaid (1989), Beauty and the Beast (1991), The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996), Hercules (1997), Tarzan (1999)

<p><em>One Hundred and One Dalmatians</em> (1961)</p>
VERMONT

One Hundred and One Dalmatians (1961)

<p><em>Bambi</em> (1942)</p>
VIRGINIA

Bambi (1942)

<p><em>The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh</em> (1977)</p>
WASHINGTON

The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh (1977)

<p><em>The Lion King</em>&nbsp;(1994)</p>
WASHINGTON, D.C.

The Lion King (1994)

<p><em>Snow White</em> (1937)</p>
WEST VIRGINIA

Snow White (1937)

<p><em>The Lion King</em> (1994)</p>
WISCONSIN

The Lion King (1994)

<p><em>Hercules</em> (1997)</p>
WYOMING

Hercules (1997)

<p><em>The Lion King</em>&nbsp;leads the pack (er, pride?) as the favorite in 16 states and Washington, D.C. Check out this map for a complete visual, and read <a href="https://www.cabletv.com/blog/states-favorite-disney-classic/">CableTV.com&#8217;s full report (which also include Canada) here</a>.</p>
Favorite Disney animated classics, by state

The Lion King leads the pack (er, pride?) as the favorite in 16 states and Washington, D.C. Check out this map for a complete visual, and read CableTV.com’s full report (which also include Canada) here.

