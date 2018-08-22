Walt Disney Animation Studios has a long catalog of classics, starting with 1937’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, and also including Bambi, Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty, The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast, The Lion King, Mulan, Frozen, and more.

CableTV.com released a report, which reveals each state’s favorite animated Disney classic (limited to those released through the end of the “Disney Renaissance” in 1999). Using title familiarity, popularity, and cultural relevance, the team of analysts narrowed the list to 25 (out of 37 movies released from 1937 to 1999). They then used data from Google Trends to determine the movie each state (and Washington, D.C.) showed the most interest in over the last five years.

Ahead, see which Disney classic is your state’s favorite.