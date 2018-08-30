Each state's favorite '90s movie

From 'The Lion King' to 'Titanic' and 'Jurassic Park,' see which movies made the list — and where.

More
placeholder
Gerrad Hall
August 30, 2018 at 04:02 PM EDT
<p>Sometimes referred to as the &#8220;pop culture decade,&#8221; the 1990s provided no shortage of hit, fan-favorite, quotable, enduring movies &mdash; including&nbsp;<em>The Lion King</em>, <em>Titanic</em>, <em>Home Alone</em>, <em>Mrs. Doubtfire</em>, <em>Forrest Gump</em>, <em>Beauty and the Beast</em>, <em>Ghost</em>, and so many more. That&#8217;s why the team at <a href="https://www.frontierbundles.com/blog/states-favorite-90s-movie/">Frontier Bundles</a> decided to see which movies are the &#8220;favorites&#8221; of each state and Washington, D.C.&nbsp;</p> <p>After generating a list of the top 20 most popular movies of the decade based on <a href="http://www.filmsite.org/boxoffice2.html">unadjusted domestic gross total earnings</a>, data analysts then turned to Google Trends to see which of those movies were the subject of the most online searches over the last year. Ahead: their results.</p>
pinterest
Long live the '90s

Sometimes referred to as the “pop culture decade,” the 1990s provided no shortage of hit, fan-favorite, quotable, enduring movies — including The Lion King, Titanic, Home Alone, Mrs. Doubtfire, Forrest Gump, Beauty and the Beast, Ghost, and so many more. That’s why the team at Frontier Bundles decided to see which movies are the “favorites” of each state and Washington, D.C. 

After generating a list of the top 20 most popular movies of the decade based on unadjusted domestic gross total earnings, data analysts then turned to Google Trends to see which of those movies were the subject of the most online searches over the last year. Ahead: their results.

Everett Collection (3)
<p><em>The Lion King</em> (1994)</p>
pinterest
ALABAMA

The Lion King (1994)

Everett Collection
<p><em>Star Wars: Episode I &#8211; The Phantom Menace&nbsp;</em>(1999)</p>
pinterest
ALASKA

Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace (1999)

Everett Collection
<p><em>The Lost World: Jurassic Park</em> (1997)</p>
pinterest
ARIZONA

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)

Everett Collection
<p><em>The Lion King</em> (1994)</p>
pinterest
ARKANSAS

The Lion King (1994)

Everett Collection
<p><em>Aladdin</em> (1994)</p>
pinterest
CALIFORNIA

Aladdin (1994)

Everett Collection
<p><em>Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me</em> (1999)</p>
pinterest
COLORADO

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999)

Everett Collection
<p><em>Saving Private Ryan</em> (1998)</p>
pinterest
CONNECTICUT

Saving Private Ryan (1998)

Everett Collection
<p><em>Toy Story 2&nbsp;</em>(1999)</p>
pinterest
DELAWARE

Toy Story 2 (1999)

Pixar/Disney
<p><em>Men in Black</em> (1997)</p>
pinterest
FLORIDA

Men in Black (1997)

Everett Collection
<p><em>Forrest Gump</em> (1994)</p>
pinterest
GEORGIA

Forrest Gump (1994)

<p><em>Jurassic Park</em> (1993)</p>
pinterest
HAWAII

Jurassic Park (1993)

Everett Collection
<p><em>Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me</em> (1999)</p>
pinterest
IDAHO

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999)

Everett Collection
<p><em>Home Alone</em> (1990)</p>
pinterest
ILLINOIS

Home Alone (1990)

Everett Collection
<p><em>The Lion King</em> (1994)</p>
pinterest
INDIANA

The Lion King (1994)

Everett Collection
<p><em>Saving Private Ryan</em> (1998)</p>
pinterest
IOWA

Saving Private Ryan (1998)

David James/Dreamworks
<p><em>Titanic</em> (1997)</p>
pinterest
KANSAS

Titanic (1997)

Everett Collection
<p><em>Home Alone</em> (1990)</p>
pinterest
KENTUCKY

Home Alone (1990)

Everett Collection
<p><em>The Lion King</em> (1994)</p>
pinterest
LOUISIANA

The Lion King (1994)

Everett Collection
<p><em>Armageddon</em> (1998)</p>
pinterest
MAINE

Armageddon (1998)

Everett Collection
<p><em>The Lion King</em> (1994)</p>
pinterest
MARYLAND

The Lion King (1994)

Everett Collection
<p><em>Titanic</em> (1997)</p>
pinterest
MASSACHUSETTS

Titanic (1997)

Everett Collection
<p><em>Home Alone</em> (1990)</p>
pinterest
MICHIGAN

Home Alone (1990)

Everett Collection
<p><em>Home Alone</em> (1990)</p>
pinterest
MINNESOTA

Home Alone (1990)

Everett Collection
<p><em>Star Wars: Episode I &#8211; The Phantom Menace&nbsp;</em>(1999)</p>
pinterest
MISSISSIPPI

Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace (1999)

Everett Collection
<p><em>The Lion King</em> (1994)</p>
pinterest
MISSOURI

The Lion King (1994)

Everett Collection
<p><em>Terminator 2</em> (1991)</p>
pinterest
MONTANA

Terminator 2 (1991)

A. Rapoport/Tri-Star
<p><em>The Lost World: Jurassic Park</em> (1997)</p>
pinterest
NEBRASKA

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)

Everett Collection
<p><em>Ghost</em> (1990)</p>
pinterest
NEVADA

Ghost (1990)

Everett Collection
<p><em>Saving Private Ryan</em> (1998)</p>
pinterest
NEW HAMPSHIRE

Saving Private Ryan (1998)

David James/Dreamworks
<p><em>Saving Private Ryan</em> (1998)</p>
pinterest
NEW JERSEY

Saving Private Ryan (1998)

Everett Collection
<p><em>Terminator 2</em> (1991)</p>
pinterest
NEW MEXICO

Terminator 2 (1991)

Everett Collection
<p><em>Ghost</em> (1990)</p>
pinterest
NEW YORK

Ghost (1990)

Everett Collection
<p><em>Titanic</em> (1997)</p>
pinterest
NORTH CAROLINA

Titanic (1997)

Everett Collection
<p><em>Beauty and the Beast</em> (1991)</p>
pinterest
NORTH DAKOTA

Beauty and the Beast (1991)

Disney
<p><em>Home Alone</em> (1990)</p>
pinterest
OHIO

Home Alone (1990)

Everett Collection
<p><em>Twister</em> (1996)</p>
pinterest
OKLAHOMA

Twister (1996)

Warner Bros./courtesy Everett Collection
<p><em>Titanic</em> (1997)</p>
pinterest
OREGON

Titanic (1997)

Everett Collection
<p><em>Home Alone</em> (1990)</p>
pinterest
PENNSYLVANIA

Home Alone (1990)

Everett Collection
<p><em>Titanic</em> (1997)</p>
pinterest
RHODE ISLAND

Titanic (1997)

Everett Collection
<p><em>Forrest Gump</em> (1994)</p>
pinterest
SOUTH CAROLINA

Forrest Gump (1994)

Everett Collection
<p><em>Terminator 2</em> (1991)</p>
pinterest
SOUTH DAKOTA

Terminator 2 (1991)

Everett Collection
<p><em>The Lion King</em> (1994)</p>
pinterest
TENNESSEE

The Lion King (1994)

Everett Collection
<p><em>The Lion King</em> (1994)</p>
pinterest
TEXAS

The Lion King (1994)

Everett Collection
<p><em>Beauty and the Beast</em> (1991)</p>
pinterest
UTAH

Beauty and the Beast (1991)

Disney
<p><em>Armageddon</em> (1998)</p>
pinterest
VERMONT

Armageddon (1998)

Everett Collection
<p><em>Independence Day</em> (1996)</p>
pinterest
VIRGINIA

Independence Day (1996)

Everett Collection
<p><em>Terminator 2</em> (1991)</p>
pinterest
WASHINGTON

Terminator 2 (1991)

TriStar Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection
<p><em>Mrs. Doubtfire</em> (1993)</p>
pinterest
WASHINGTON, D.C.

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993)

Everett Collection
<p><em>Armageddon</em> (1998)</p>
pinterest
WEST VIRGINIA

Armageddon (1998)

Everett Collection
<p><em>Home Alone</em> (1990)</p>
pinterest
WISCONSIN

Home Alone (1990)

Everett Collection
<p><em>Mrs. Doubtfire</em> (1993)</p>
pinterest
WYOMING

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993)

Everett Collection
<p>Disney&#8217;s 1994 animated classic <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Lion-King-Signature-Collection-Theatrical/dp/B073ZQHYHX/ref=sr_1_3?ie=UTF8&amp;qid=1535656830&amp;sr=8-3&amp;keywords=The+Lion+King"><em>The Lion King</em></a> lives up to its name, crowned the favorite of the most states,&nbsp;eight. <a href="http://k"><em>Home Alone</em></a>&nbsp;clearly hasn&#8217;t been forgotten, winning the title in seven states, and five others will never let go of <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Titanic-Leonardo-DiCaprio/dp/B00A3ZJIY6/ref=sr_1_2?s=instant-video&amp;ie=UTF8&amp;qid=1535656869&amp;sr=1-2&amp;keywords=titanic"><em>Titanic</em></a>.&nbsp;Check out this full map for a complete visual, and see <a href="https://www.frontierbundles.com/blog/states-favorite-90s-movie/">Frontier Bundles&#8217; full report here</a>.</p>
pinterest
Favorite '90s movie, by state

Disney’s 1994 animated classic The Lion King lives up to its name, crowned the favorite of the most states, eight. Home Alone clearly hasn’t been forgotten, winning the title in seven states, and five others will never let go of Titanic. Check out this full map for a complete visual, and see Frontier Bundles’ full report here.

Frontier Bundles
1 of 53

Advertisement
1 of 53 Everett Collection (3)

Long live the '90s

Sometimes referred to as the “pop culture decade,” the 1990s provided no shortage of hit, fan-favorite, quotable, enduring movies — including The Lion King, Titanic, Home Alone, Mrs. Doubtfire, Forrest Gump, Beauty and the Beast, Ghost, and so many more. That’s why the team at Frontier Bundles decided to see which movies are the “favorites” of each state and Washington, D.C. 

After generating a list of the top 20 most popular movies of the decade based on unadjusted domestic gross total earnings, data analysts then turned to Google Trends to see which of those movies were the subject of the most online searches over the last year. Ahead: their results.

Advertisement
2 of 53 Everett Collection

ALABAMA

The Lion King (1994)

3 of 53 Everett Collection

ALASKA

Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace (1999)

Advertisement
4 of 53 Everett Collection

ARIZONA

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)

Advertisement
5 of 53 Everett Collection

ARKANSAS

The Lion King (1994)

Advertisement
6 of 53 Everett Collection

CALIFORNIA

Aladdin (1994)

Advertisement
7 of 53 Everett Collection

COLORADO

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999)

Advertisement
8 of 53 Everett Collection

CONNECTICUT

Saving Private Ryan (1998)

Advertisement
9 of 53 Pixar/Disney

DELAWARE

Toy Story 2 (1999)

Advertisement
10 of 53 Everett Collection

FLORIDA

Men in Black (1997)

Advertisement
11 of 53

GEORGIA

Forrest Gump (1994)

Advertisement
12 of 53 Everett Collection

HAWAII

Jurassic Park (1993)

Advertisement
13 of 53 Everett Collection

IDAHO

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999)

Advertisement
14 of 53 Everett Collection

ILLINOIS

Home Alone (1990)

Advertisement
15 of 53 Everett Collection

INDIANA

The Lion King (1994)

Advertisement
16 of 53 David James/Dreamworks

IOWA

Saving Private Ryan (1998)

Advertisement
17 of 53 Everett Collection

KANSAS

Titanic (1997)

Advertisement
18 of 53 Everett Collection

KENTUCKY

Home Alone (1990)

Advertisement
19 of 53 Everett Collection

LOUISIANA

The Lion King (1994)

Advertisement
20 of 53 Everett Collection

MAINE

Armageddon (1998)

Advertisement
21 of 53 Everett Collection

MARYLAND

The Lion King (1994)

Advertisement
22 of 53 Everett Collection

MASSACHUSETTS

Titanic (1997)

Advertisement
23 of 53 Everett Collection

MICHIGAN

Home Alone (1990)

Advertisement
24 of 53 Everett Collection

MINNESOTA

Home Alone (1990)

Advertisement
25 of 53 Everett Collection

MISSISSIPPI

Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace (1999)

Advertisement
26 of 53 Everett Collection

MISSOURI

The Lion King (1994)

Advertisement
27 of 53 A. Rapoport/Tri-Star

MONTANA

Terminator 2 (1991)

Advertisement
28 of 53 Everett Collection

NEBRASKA

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)

Advertisement
29 of 53 Everett Collection

NEVADA

Ghost (1990)

Advertisement
30 of 53 David James/Dreamworks

NEW HAMPSHIRE

Saving Private Ryan (1998)

Advertisement
31 of 53 Everett Collection

NEW JERSEY

Saving Private Ryan (1998)

Advertisement
32 of 53 Everett Collection

NEW MEXICO

Terminator 2 (1991)

Advertisement
33 of 53 Everett Collection

NEW YORK

Ghost (1990)

Advertisement
34 of 53 Everett Collection

NORTH CAROLINA

Titanic (1997)

Advertisement
35 of 53 Disney

NORTH DAKOTA

Beauty and the Beast (1991)

Advertisement
36 of 53 Everett Collection

OHIO

Home Alone (1990)

Advertisement
37 of 53 Warner Bros./courtesy Everett Collection

OKLAHOMA

Twister (1996)

Advertisement
38 of 53 Everett Collection

OREGON

Titanic (1997)

Advertisement
39 of 53 Everett Collection

PENNSYLVANIA

Home Alone (1990)

Advertisement
40 of 53 Everett Collection

RHODE ISLAND

Titanic (1997)

Advertisement
41 of 53 Everett Collection

SOUTH CAROLINA

Forrest Gump (1994)

Advertisement
42 of 53 Everett Collection

SOUTH DAKOTA

Terminator 2 (1991)

Advertisement
43 of 53 Everett Collection

TENNESSEE

The Lion King (1994)

Advertisement
44 of 53 Everett Collection

TEXAS

The Lion King (1994)

Advertisement
45 of 53 Disney

UTAH

Beauty and the Beast (1991)

Advertisement
46 of 53 Everett Collection

VERMONT

Armageddon (1998)

Advertisement
47 of 53 Everett Collection

VIRGINIA

Independence Day (1996)

Advertisement
48 of 53 TriStar Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

WASHINGTON

Terminator 2 (1991)

Advertisement
49 of 53 Everett Collection

WASHINGTON, D.C.

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993)

Advertisement
50 of 53 Everett Collection

WEST VIRGINIA

Armageddon (1998)

Advertisement
51 of 53 Everett Collection

WISCONSIN

Home Alone (1990)

Advertisement
52 of 53 Everett Collection

WYOMING

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993)

Advertisement
53 of 53 Frontier Bundles

Favorite '90s movie, by state

Disney’s 1994 animated classic The Lion King lives up to its name, crowned the favorite of the most states, eight. Home Alone clearly hasn’t been forgotten, winning the title in seven states, and five others will never let go of Titanic. Check out this full map for a complete visual, and see Frontier Bundles’ full report here.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now