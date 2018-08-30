Sometimes referred to as the “pop culture decade,” the 1990s provided no shortage of hit, fan-favorite, quotable, enduring movies — including The Lion King, Titanic, Home Alone, Mrs. Doubtfire, Forrest Gump, Beauty and the Beast, Ghost, and so many more. That’s why the team at Frontier Bundles decided to see which movies are the “favorites” of each state and Washington, D.C.

After generating a list of the top 20 most popular movies of the decade based on unadjusted domestic gross total earnings, data analysts then turned to Google Trends to see which of those movies were the subject of the most online searches over the last year. Ahead: their results.