Gibson has returned to working in Hollywood films in recent years after a hiatus due to his infamous anti-Semitic rant during a DUI arrest in 2006 and leaked tapes in 2010 where the actor-director can be heard making racist comments. He's next attached to direct an update of the movie Wild Bunch for Warner. Bros. “Some people can get away with things, and some people can’t,” Hollywood crisis manager Howard Bragman told Variety in July. “It may be because they make a lot of money for people or it may be because they’re likable. Everyone in Hollywood has a different DNA, and there is not a set of rules. Two people may do the exact same thing and one may lose their career and one may go on and be just fine ... Mel Gibson has proven to be the exception to the rule."