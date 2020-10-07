Fatman trailer: See Mel Gibson as angry violent Santa Claus
Mel Gibson is a broke, bitter, hard-drinking, gun-touting Santa Claus in the first trailer for the upcoming film Fatman.
"I don't know what I'm doing wrong, I've lost my influence," mourns Gibson's Father Christmas in the EW exclusive video above. "All I have is a loathing for a world that's forgotten."
In this dark action comedy, Chris Cringle's "business" is in decline so Santa enters into a partnership with the U.S. military for extra cash. Meanwhile, Santa gets "locked into a deadly battle of wits against a highly-skilled assassin (Walton Goggins), hired by a precocious 12-year-old who received a lump of coal in his stocking."
"I've come for your head, fatman!" warns Goggins' assassin in the trailer.
"You think you're the first?!" shoots back Santa. "You think I got this job because I'm fat and jolly?"
There are also gunfights, menacing reindeer, a decrepit sleigh, and gluttonous elves.
Fatman is from writer-directors Eshom Nelms and Ian Nelms (Waffle Street).
Gibson has returned to working in Hollywood films in recent years after a hiatus due to his infamous anti-Semitic rant during a DUI arrest in 2006 and leaked tapes in 2010 where the actor-director can be heard making racist comments. He's next attached to direct an update of the movie Wild Bunch for Warner. Bros. “Some people can get away with things, and some people can’t,” Hollywood crisis manager Howard Bragman told Variety in July. “It may be because they make a lot of money for people or it may be because they’re likable. Everyone in Hollywood has a different DNA, and there is not a set of rules. Two people may do the exact same thing and one may lose their career and one may go on and be just fine ... Mel Gibson has proven to be the exception to the rule."
Gibson's take on a bad Santa is in select theaters Nov. 13 and on digital Nov. 17.
