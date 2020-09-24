Father of the Bride cast reuniting for Netflix special directed by Nancy Meyers

Father of the Bride type Movie

The Banks family is getting back together!

On Tuesday, Netflix teased that a special Father of the Bride event was coming on Friday. Later, it invited fans to "Father of the Bride Part 3 (ish)," which will be helmed by Nancy Meyers, who co-wrote the first two films.

In its first tweet, Netflix teased that "something is coming," and shared a fun video showing the desktop of patriarch George Banks' computer. George (famously played by Steve Martin) receives an invitation to a family video call for Sept. 25, as well as emails from kids Annie Banks MacKenzie and Matty Banks, son-in-law Brian MacKenzie, and eccentric wedding coordinator Franck Eggelhoffer. Their roles were played by Kimberly Williams, Kieran Culkin, George Newbern, and Martin Short, respectively.

The event is shaping up to resemble recent Zoom cast reunions and table reads that have been held during quarantine, including for The Princess Bride, Fast Times at Ridgemont High, and X-Men, although this would be Netflix's first time officially hosting one.

Father of the Bride starred Martin as George Banks, a father who's reluctant to see his 22-year-old daughter, Annie, get married to a man she met months earlier. Shenanigans ensue when George interferes and almost ends up ruining the wedding.

Also starring Diane Keaton, the film was a critical and box office success. It spawned a sequel in 1995, and rumors of a third movie followed although nothing has materialized… yet.

Fans wanting more Martin and Martin high jinks should tune in to the special event at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT Friday on Netflix's YouTube and Facebook pages. The reunion will benefit World Central Kitchen.

