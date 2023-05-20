"You're going to cry. Part 2 is going to be a sad one," director Louis Leterrier tells EW.

Warning: This story contains spoilers for Fast X.

With the amount of cliffhangers Fast X ends on, it should really be called Fast X: Part 1.

By the end of the 10th Fast & Furious movie, almost every single main character's fate is left hanging thanks to Dante's (Jason Momoa) revenge spree. Buckle up, grab a Corona, and let's recap.

We'll have to wait at least two years to find out who survives — and who doesn't — when Part 2 eventually comes out in 2025 (according to Diesel, who also recently teased that Fast X might actually be a trilogy now as the franchise's end looms). And director Louis Leterrier, who helmed Fast X and is returning for the next film in the franchise, warns that fans should prepare for the worst.

"You're going to cry. Part 2 is going to be a sad one," he tells EW. "In my mind, they're modern saints. At the end, Dante says, 'There's two ways a person becomes a saint: Either they pull off a miracle, or they sacrifice themselves for the greater good.' So yes, you're going to cry. There are some tears in your future, let me tell you."

When asked if he really would kill half the beloved family of the saga, Leterrier laughs. "I can do it all, I'm the director now!" he jokes. He then gets serious as he adds, "I love twists. And if you like twists, you're going to love the next one — twists on twists on twists."

Leterrier previously promised that "justice for Han" was coming in Fast X. But since the newly resurrected character only shared one scene with the man who was thought to have killed him before Shaw left to protect Queenie, does that mean there's more justice for Han coming in the next film?

"Justice for Han can be interpreted in a thousand ways," Leterrier says. "I feel like Han, well, frankly, Sung Kang has been vindicated. He's back, he's really part of the family again. He has the full arc. I love this man dearly and I love his character so much and it was so important to do this. So I don't think that justice for Han is one event. I think it's an overarching story line that we'll keep digging into and develop."

Fast X is now playing in theaters.

