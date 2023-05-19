Fast X mid-credits scene shockingly brings back [SPOILER]

Warning: This story contains spoilers for Fast X.

After Dante Reyes (Jason Momoa) spends all of Fast X going after Dominic Toretto's (Vin Diesel) family for revenge for the death of his father, Hernan Reyes (Joaquim de Almeida), at the end of the fifth movie, it felt wrong that Hobbs wasn't being targeted too. He was the one who shot Hernan point-blank, delivering the actual killing blow, after all.

Thankfully, the Fast X mid-credits scene solves that particular plot hole following the movie's approximately 10 other cliffhangers. After Dante believes he's finished his mission to make Dom pay for killing his father, he shifts his attention to Hobbs. But viewers don't know that at first.

The mid-credits scene begins as a group of masked soldiers infiltrate an abandoned theater. As they get deeper inside, one of them breaks off from the group and walks onstage to what is clearly a trap set by Dante. It's identical to the one he laid for Dom earlier in the film, filled with TV screens and a ringing phone in the center.

The soldier answers the call and hears Dante's voice on the other end, accusing him of taking someone away from him. Dante explains that while Dom was driving the car, "You pulled the trigger."

Fast Five (2011)Dwayne Johnson Credit: Universal Pictures

The scene then cuts away to that specific moment in Fast Five where Hobbs shoots and kills Hernan on the bridge. "Now I'm going to make you suffer," Dante continues speaking. "The devil's coming for you, lawman." The soldier then takes off his mask to reveal it's none other than Hobbs himself, as he replies, "I ain't hard to find, you sumb----," and he literally crushes the phone.

It makes sense story-wise that Hobbs would ultimately be brought back into the fold if the villain's entire mission was getting revenge for his father's death. But it's shocking that Johnson's back at all, given the highly publicized behind-the-scenes drama between him and Diesel.

It all began with Johnson's Instagram post in 2016 calling unnamed male costars "candy asses" after working on The Fate of the Furious, and spiraled from there. "When you watch this movie next April and it seems like I'm not acting in some of these scenes and my blood is legit boiling — you're right," he wrote on Instagram.

It later came out that these remarks were directed at Diesel. The two continued to trade loaded comments back and forth in several interviews. But in 2021, Diesel publicly begged Johnson to return for Fast X, seemingly wanting to put their feud to rest. Johnson refused, claiming he'd never come back to the main franchise after his Hobbs & Shaw spin-off.

It's important to note that Johnson and Diesel don't actually share the screen together in the Fast X mid-credits scene, so it's hard to speculate what this means for the next film in the franchise (or if they've finally put their beef with each other to rest). Diesel has already called the 11th film Fast X Part 2, and as Fast X leaves off on many cliffhangers, could Johnson's return play into the main story moving forward if Dom and Hobbs team up against Dante? Will Johnson and Diesel continue to keep their characters separated in the sequel?

We'll have to wait and see how the drama — both on- and off-screen — continues.

Fast X is now playing in theaters.

