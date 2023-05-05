Fast X Show More About Fast X type Movie genre Action

The only thing more unforgivable than Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) trying to kill Han (Sung Kang) in 2013's Fast & Furious 6? It's Shaw messing with Han's snacks in Fast X. Everyone knows you do not mess with this man's snacks!

Okay, Shaw trying to kill a member of the Fast & Furious crew is still something we're all actively trying to forgive now that he's also kind of become part of the family. However, F9 revealed Han actually used Shaw to fake his own death, and he's alive and well and back with the team. So all's forgiven... right?

Wrong. EW has an exclusive sneak peek at Fast X in which we finally see what happens after Han confronts Shaw in F9's mid-credits scene. It turns out that Han's there — with Roman (Tyrese Gibson), Tej (Ludacris), and Ramsey (Nathalie Emmanuel) too! — just to talk with Shaw about something. Shaw thinks he's really there to get revenge. Why else would a "dead guy" show up at his door?

When Han reaches into his jacket to pull out a bag of snacks, all bets are off. Fists fly, bodies are flipped, and snacks are spilled in the ensuing fight. Watch the exclusive video above now to see how disastrous their reunion gets. (And try to ignore the fact that Han's hair is magically a lot longer now than when this scene began in F9.)

Fast X director Louis Leterrier knows that fans have waited long enough to see "justice for Han" in the Fast & Furious franchise. And after Han's resurrection in F9 didn't lead to him getting any kind of revenge on Shaw for his presumed death, the director promises justice is finally coming in this movie.

"Justice for Han was teased in the previous movie, but justice for Han is given in this one," Leterrier tells EW. "I wanted this moment to be so special. That's something I was missing [in the last movie]. They are mortal enemies and it was teased at the end of the last one, so what greater way to truly bring justice to Han than have your battle royale between these two iconic characters? They're fantastic. You'll see. It's really fun and special."

Fast X races into theaters May 19.

