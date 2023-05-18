"I love the Fast & Furious movies with international espionage and going to space and everything, but that's not why I watch these movies," Louis Leterrier tells EW.

"What could I do? Time travel?" Leterrier tells EW. "There's nothing I could have done that's bigger than that. There's no way. They went to space, so I was like, 'Let's bring it back to Earth.'"

Instead of going bigger, Leterrier (who has also signed on to direct the upcoming 11th installment, which was previously said to be the final film in the saga) decided to take the franchise back to its roots. "I love the Fast & Furious movies with international espionage and going to space and everything, but that's not why I watch these movies," he says. "If I get to do a Fast & Furious movie, it's the one that brought back racing to the forefront. That's my legacy as a director, I wanted to bring cars back to the forefront of Fast & Furious."

This is still a Fast & Furious movie, so of course there are tons of high-octane action scenes that blur the lines between car chase and superhero battle throughout. What would this franchise be without a little NOS-fueled vehicular warfare, after all? But Leterrier also wanted to see Dom face off with Dante in a good, old-fashioned street race for one of the movie's biggest moments.

"That was so important to me," he says. "That was not in the script, it's something I added. I actually wanted a street race — I hadn't seen a street race for a while and I wanted the antagonist to be a driver, I wanted to see our actors behind the wheel, I wanted to create special cameras and rigs to fly through the cars like we've never seen before. I did all that stuff and that was my dream come true."

