A guide to all the Fast X cameos — including how the film pulled off a resurrection

Warning: This article contains spoilers from Fast X.

Family is forever in the Fast & Furious franchise, so we shouldn't be surprised when dead family members keep coming back from the grave. First there was Letty's (Michelle Rodriguez) shocking resurrection in Fast & Furious 6. Han (Sung Kang) followed suit in F9. Now, at the end of Fast X, Gisele (Gal Gadot) returns right before the credits roll.

Fast fans have long been calling for justice for Gisele after she seemingly fell to her death during the chase on the world's longest runway in Fast & Furious 6. Ten years later, they got their wish.

In the very last scene of Fast X (not including that mid-credits scene with another high-profile return), Letty and Cipher (Charlize Theron) escape the Agency's black site prison in Antarctica. Letty is shocked to see that Cipher's plan involves a giant submarine breaking through the ice to pick them up, but her jaw drops further when the sub opens to reveal Gisele.

"No way," Letty says.

Cipher replies with a smirk, "Still think my plan sucks?"

Fast & Furious 6 (2013) GAL GADOT as Gisele Credit: Giles Keyte/Universal

Fast X director Louis Leterrier tells EW that the plan to bring Gadot back has been in the works for a while.

"I've worked with [Gadot] before on commercials and it was a dream to get her back," he says. "But we needed to figure out how to bring Gisele back. Obviously, we've seen her seemingly die on that runway. So there was an idea. I'm just a newcomer in the franchise, but they never stop talking about how once you enter the family, once you enter this group, apparently you're in it for life."

Leterrier goes on to explain how that actually extends beyond the movies. "I mean, I see the text chains — I'm part of them now," he continues. "Everybody that ever was on a Fast & Furious movie is on this WhatsApp chain. It's great and everybody pitches on everything. We showed the movie to Gal, told her about our plan for the next one, and she loved the movie and said, 'I want to be part of it. I want to come back.' "

As fans have already seen Letty and Han's shocking resurrections, Leterrier promises that the story behind Gisele's return will be "very, very different."

"We needed to seed it into the fabric of the franchise," Leterrier says. "You'll see. As we're heading towards the end, you'll see how every chapter meant something as a whole, every villain meant something, every disappearance meant something, the returns meant something else, and how it all was part of this huge chess game played by various people."

Now, as for those other surprising cameos in Fast X ...

Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson on 'Saturday Night Live' Pete Davidson on 'Saturday Night Live' | Credit: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson pops up as a dirtbag hacker named Bowie, notorious for running a black market in London. Ramsey (Nathalie Emmanuel) knew Bowie in her pre-Fast life. She turns to him for help when Dante (Jason Momoa) steals all the crew's money, but he turns them in faster than a NOS-fueled race car drives across the finish line. Han gets a little trippy from one of his magic muffins before Ramsey punches Bowie and they leave him to find another ally.

Meadow Walker Thornton-Allan

ROME, ITALY - MAY 12: Meadow Walker attends the Universal Pictures presents the "FAST X Road To Rome" at Colosseo. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Universal Pictures) Paul Walker's daughter, Meadow Rain Walker Thornton-Allan, makes her debut in the 'Fast & Furious' franchise with 'Fast X' | Credit: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty

Paul Walker's daughter Meadow Walker Thornton-Allan makes her first on-screen appearance in the franchise as a flight attendant. She helps Jakob (John Cena) and Little Brian (Leo Abelo Perry) escape from all the bounty hunters and mercenaries onboard their plane.

Debby Ryan and Josh Dun

PARK CITY, UTAH - JANUARY 21: Debby Ryan attends Stacy’s Roots to Rise Market at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, UT on January 21, 2023. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Stacy's Pita Chips) Debby Ryan and her husband Josh Dun make cameos in 'Fast X' | Credit: Presley Ann/Getty

Yes, that really is Debby Ryan and her husband, Twenty One Pilots member Josh Dun, making blink-and-you'll-miss-it cameos when Jakob and Little Brian walk through the North Yuma airport and bump into a couple.

Dwayne Johnson

Fast And Furious 6 Dwayne Johnson's Hobbs in 'Fast & Furious 6' | Credit: Giles Keyte/Universal

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson returns to the franchise in the mid-credits scene as Dante turns his attentions to Luke Hobbs to continue getting revenge for his father's death in Fast Five. It makes sense: Dom drove the car, but Hobbs pulled the trigger.

Fast X is now playing in theaters.

