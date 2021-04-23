The Fast & Furious films are returning to theaters — and EW is binging them with the cast

Get ready for some quality family time!

In honor of the highly-anticipated release of F9 on June 25, EW can exclusively reveal that Universal is welcoming audiences back to theaters with "Fast Fridays," a series of free screenings of the first eight Fast & Furious films.

Oh, and the winning doesn't stop there, Fast fans. Coinciding with these weekly screenings, which will begin April 30 with The Fast and the Furious, EW's BINGE: The Fast Saga will be going through each film with the stars who brought these iconic characters to life.

The schedule for the screenings and BINGE episodes will go as follows: The Fast and the Furious on April 30, 2 Fast Furious on May 7, The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift on May 14, Fast & Furious on May 21, Fast Five on May 28, Fast & Furious 6 on June 4, Furious 7 on June 11, and The Fate of the Furious on June 18.

Fast and The Furious binge Credit: Universal Pictures

"The Fast films are all about family, and Universal wanted to find a way to thank our huge family of Fast fans around the country for their passion and loyalty over the past 20 years," says Jim Orr, Universal's president of domestic theatrical distribution. "We're grateful to our theater partners for their help in making this screening series possible and we are delighted to welcome audiences back to theaters to experience the wild Fast ride all over again. And we cannot wait to blow everyone's minds with the release of F9 on June 25."

The screening series will launch in more than 500 theaters across the U.S., before eventually expanding to at least 900, with AMC Theatres, Regal Cinemas, and Cinemark Theatres a few of the major chains participating. For more information on how to get tickets, go here.

And check back on EW.com next week for more on our BINGE of Fast. Until then, salud mi familia!