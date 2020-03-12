Fast & Furious 9 release pushed to 2021 due to coronavirus

Image zoom Giles Keyte/Universal

Fast & Furious 9 is the latest film to be delayed due to the spread of the coronavirus.

Universal announced Thursday that the release of the upcoming highly-anticipated installment of the billion-dollar franchise has been pushed almost a full year. Fast 9 was originally set to hit theaters May 22, but director Justin Lin's film will now open April 2, 2021.

The following message was posted on the Fast Facebook page:

"To our family of Fast fans everywhere,

We feel all the love and the anticipation you have for the next chapter in our saga.

That’s why it’s especially tough to let you know that we have to move the release date of the film. It’s become clear that it won’t be possible for all of our fans around the world to see the film this May.

We are moving the global release date to April 2021, with North America opening on April 2. While we know there is disappointment in having to wait a little while longer, this move is made with the safety of everyone as our foremost consideration.

Moving will allow our global family to experience our new chapter together. We’ll see you next spring.

Much love,

Your Fast Family"

This isn't the first delay for Fast 9, which was pushed from 2019 to pave the way for spin-off Hobbs & Shaw. And the new release date of April 2, 2021 was previously earmarked for Fast 10, but that seemed unrealistic at this point considering production has yet to begin on the 10th film.

Back in January, Fast fans went crazy over the Fast 9 trailer, which revealed that John Cena is playing Dom's (Vin Diesel) brother and that fan favorite Han (Sung Kang) is alive. Now, the answers to these mysteries will have to wait a year.

