Aquaman vs. Family Man: Jason Momoa in talks for Fast & Furious 10
Welcome to the family, Jason Momoa.
EW has confirmed that the Aquaman and Dune star is in talks to join the cast of Fast & Furious 10, the second to last installment of the billion-dollar franchise. THR, which first reported the news, speculates that Momoa could be coming on board as a new villain.
If he does play the big bad of Fast 10, he'll be entering an A-list club, which includes past Fast antagonists like Jason Statham, Charlize Theron, and John Cena, all of whom seem likely to return for the new film, considering their appearances in last summer's F9.
As a reminder, Cena arrived in F9 as Dom's long-lost brother Jakob, who goes from villain to helpful ally in the final moments. Meanwhile, the mid-credits scene brought back Statham's Deckard Shaw, reuniting him with Han (Sung Kang), the beloved family member who audiences, and seemingly Shaw himself, believed he had killed, as depicted in 2013's Fast & Furious 6. When asked what the takeaway from the F9 stinger should be, Kang previously gave EW a simple yet intriguing tease: "I think there's just one word — Gisele. All roads lead to Gisele [Gal Gadot's dearly-departed character]."
"I feel like it's making a big promise," added director Justin Lin, who will direct his sixth and seventh Fast films with Fast 10 and 11. "It's so funny because I'd called [Statham], and he came and did the tag for 6, and we had talked about all this stuff. Then I called him one day and said, 'Hey Jason, I'm not going to do 7.' He's like, 'What?!' And so then I called him, and I say, 'Hey Jason, I'm going to have you do the tag for 9.' And he's like, 'But we get to work together after this!'"
So we're quite possibly looking at a world in which Fast 10 stars Momoa, Statham, Cena, Theron, Kang, Helen Mirren, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jordana Brewster, and Vin Diesel. Welp, looks like the 2024 SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Motion Picture is locked up!
Fast 10 races into theaters on May 19, 2023. In the meantime, above or below, you can watch or listen to the spoiler-filled F9 edition of EW's BINGE: The Fast Saga, which features interviews with Brewster, Kang, Lin, and Mirren.
Related content:
Comments