Aquaman vs. Family Man: Jason Momoa in talks for Fast & Furious 10

Welcome to the family, Jason Momoa.

EW has confirmed that the Aquaman and Dune star is in talks to join the cast of Fast & Furious 10, the second to last installment of the billion-dollar franchise. THR, which first reported the news, speculates that Momoa could be coming on board as a new villain.

If he does play the big bad of Fast 10, he'll be entering an A-list club, which includes past Fast antagonists like Jason Statham, Charlize Theron, and John Cena, all of whom seem likely to return for the new film, considering their appearances in last summer's F9.

Jason Momoa in talks to join F10 Jason Momoa and Vin Diesel | Credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage; Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures

"I feel like it's making a big promise," added director Justin Lin, who will direct his sixth and seventh Fast films with Fast 10 and 11. "It's so funny because I'd called [Statham], and he came and did the tag for 6, and we had talked about all this stuff. Then I called him one day and said, 'Hey Jason, I'm not going to do 7.' He's like, 'What?!' And so then I called him, and I say, 'Hey Jason, I'm going to have you do the tag for 9.' And he's like, 'But we get to work together after this!'"

Fast 10 races into theaters on May 19, 2023. In the meantime, above or below, you can watch or listen to the spoiler-filled F9 edition of EW's BINGE: The Fast Saga, which features interviews with Brewster, Kang, Lin, and Mirren.