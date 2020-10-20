Fast & Furious to conclude with two more films directed by Justin Lin

Fast & Furious is officially driving to the finish line.

With F9 set to finally (hopefully) hit theaters on Memorial Day weekend 2021, director Justin Lin has signed on to return for the final two installments of the record-breaking saga.

However, this will not be the end of the road for the Fast franchise as a whole. Following in the success of spin-off Hobbs & Shaw, further films based in the Fast world are in the process of being developed.

It seems fitting that Lin would be the one to see Fast to its conclusion. Taking over on the third installment, Tokyo Drift, the director would bring the franchise to new heights, both critically and commercially. He’d continue behind the camera for the next three films before returning for the highly-anticipated F9, which was originally planned for a May 2020 release. The film is now currently scheduled to open in theaters on May 28, 2020.

“When I left after Fast 6, I really thought that was it, like, there’s no more Fast stories I can tell,” Lin told EW in January following the F9 trailer reveal of John Cena playing the brother of Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel). “From then on, I would travel and just meet people and fans of the franchise, and they would tell me why they love the franchise so much and just share their stories. Then two years ago, I woke up with an idea for the new chapter. And a big part of that is exploring this theme of family that is always tied to Fast, but doing it through blood. I think anybody who has siblings around the world knows that if you have fights with blood, it’s 100 times more intense, all gloves are off, and I was really excited about that.”

As F9 appears ready to finally give fans "justice for Han," the final two films can settle other pressing family matters, like when they will go to space.