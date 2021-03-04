Fast & Furious 9 sent in reverse again, release pushed one month

Fast and Furious 9 Close Streaming Options

The family barbecue has been postponed once more.

In an expected (if not still disappointing) announcement, Universal Pictures has again delayed the highly anticipated release of F9, a.k.a. Fast & Furious 9. Out is Memorial Day 2021, and in is June 25, 2021, which comes only three days after the 20-year anniversary of the original film.

It's been a year since the debut of the epic first trailer, which revealed that John Cena (whose casting we're taking credit for) will play Dom's (Vin Diesel) brother and Sung Kang is back as fan favorite Han, who was previously believed to be dead. Since then, Universal was proactive at the early stages of the COVID pandemic in moving F9 from its May 22, 2020, release date all the way to April 2, 2021. But then last October saw another delay, this time to May 28, 2021. The latest rescheduling comes amid another round of release date shuffling.

EW recently had an exclusive chat with Diesel about everything Fast & Furious, from the possibility of space action to confirmation that fan-turned-star Helen Mirren will finally get to go behind the wheel.

"Definitely eager to share it," Diesel said of F9. "When you make a good movie, your first goal is to make something that you can be proud of, and in the film business you learn from the very beginning that when the film gets released, even without the pandemic, is rarely in your control. But when you really think about the quality of the movie, there's more time you have to work in post-production, more time to get the shots right; it does give you a little bit of a cushion. I want to get the movie out for all of the great fans who have been waiting for this chapter — and yet look at the world that we live in."

He added: "It is going to be a special day when that audience is back in the movie theater, celebrating the ninth chapter of this saga that they've been so loyal to."

Close Streaming Options

Related content: