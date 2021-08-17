The road to the end: Fast & Furious 10 sets 2023 release date

FasTen your seatbelts — the end of the road is approaching.

Two months after the long-delayed launch of F9, Universal Pictures has set a release date for the 10th — and penultimate — installment of The Fast Saga. The Justin Lin-directed vehicle will arrive April 7, 2023.

Star Vin Diesel previously revealed to EW that filming would commence in January 2022, with there seeming to be a possibility of Fast 10 and 11 being filmed back-to-back to wrap up the billion-dollar series.

"Just wait for 10," Diesel teased on EW's BINGE: The Fast Saga. "Let's just say, the fact that you guys know that the studio is saying we can't cover all this ground that needs to be covered in just one movie, you can only imagine what is to come."

It's expected that the usual suspects, like Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Chris Bridges, and Sung Kang, will return, but two of the biggest Fast stars have been either noncommittal or committed to being done. New addition John Cena told EW ahead of F9 that he wasn't allowing himself to think about the future of his character, Jakob Toretto, while Fast favorite Dwayne Johnson is officially out due to his beef with Diesel. Johnson recently declared, "I wish them the best of luck on Fast 10 and Fast 11 and the rest of the Fast & Furious movies they do that will be without me."

But Johnson's Hobbs & Shaw partner Jason Statham isn't following suit, having already appeared in the F9 mid-credits scene, which setup a showdown between his Deckard Shaw and Kang's Han. When asked on BINGE's F9 spoiler extravaganza what audiences should take from that stinger, Kang had a simple yet intriguing tease: "I think there's just one word — Gisele," referencing Gal Gadot's allegedly deceased character. "All roads lead to Gisele."

"I feel like it's making a big promise," Lin added. "It's so funny because I'd called [Statham] and he came and did the tag for 6, and we had talked about all this stuff. Then I called him one day and said, 'Hey Jason, I'm not going to do 7.' He's like, 'What?!' And so then I called him and I say, 'Hey Jason, I'm going to have you do the tag for 9.' And he's like, "But we get to work together after this!'"